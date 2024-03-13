A London-based personal development coach, Toyib Adelodun, has reacted to the ban on Nigerian health workers from bringing their dependants to the UK

Adelodun said the ban on Nigerian health workers is harsh considering that they fill a critical area in the economy

He advised Nigerians to explore other sectors as an option in their pursuit to relocate to the UK or change jobs

London, United Kingdom - Personal development coach, Toyib Adelodun, has described the United Kingdom Home Office's barred on emigrating health and care workers from bringing along dependents as harsh.

The UK Home Office had described the development as a new law “to cut migration and tackle care worker visa abuse.”

London-based expert advises Nigerians to try other sectors

Adelodun said it is harsh to prevent people who are doing critical jobs in the UK economy from bringing their family members to the country.

Explaining the implication, he said Nigerians in the UK with their dependents on student visas cannot join the healthcare sector because of the new legislature.

He stated this during an interview on Channels TV while reacting to the bar on Nigerians.

Adelodun advised Nigerians to explore other sectors like education where they are still allowed to bring in their dependents with them to the UK.

According to him, other sectors are in high demand and are not affected by the new visa restriction.

“There are other areas that are not just care and senior care workers. In the health and social health visa, there are lots of job polls that are different from these two categories.

“Check other categories and see if you’re suitable for them. In the education area, there is demand as well. Look into that area and see where you fit because there is intensive demand here in the UK economy in some particular sectors. So, look into other sectors and see where you can get what you want.“

UK bans Nigerian health workers from bringing dependants

Legit.ng earlier reported that Healthcare and social workers are no longer permitted to enter the UK with dependents, according to a new development.

The UK home office noted that the development is part of its plan to deliver the biggest-ever cut in migration. It further stated that 120,000 people who arrived in the country last year would no longer be eligible under its new rules

