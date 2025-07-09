House of Reps member backs creation of Apa state from Benue

A member of the house of representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has declared support for the creation of Apa state from Benue

The lawmaker representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency said the creation of Apa state move would bring governance closer to the people

According to Agbese, state creation makes people have more access to their leaders, resulting in more responsive governance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Philip Agbese, representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency of Benue state has called for the creation of Apa state.

Agbese said the creation of Apa state from Benue will address the region’s “historic marginalisation”.

Agbese says Apa state will address the region’s “historic marginalisation. Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Twitter

The member of the house of representatives urged stakeholders, including community leaders and traditional institutions, to support the creation of Apa state from Benue state.

As reported by TheCable, Agbese stated this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja on the sidelines of the house of representatives’ open week.

The national assembly is currently amending the 1999 constitution and has received several proposals, including the creation of states.

According to Agbese, Apa state move would bring governance closer to the people, improve service delivery, boost economic opportunities, and strengthen accountability and transparency at the grassroots.

“By creating new local governments and Apa state, we can bridge the gap between our people and governance, ensuring that they receive the attention and resources they deserve,” Agbese said.

“When local governments are closer to the people, you have more effective governance. The people would have more access to their leaders, leading to more responsive governance.

“Apa state would catalyse growth and development in our region. We have the human and natural resources, and with the creation of Apa state, we could unlock our full potential."

Agbese acknowledged that state creation comes with challenges, but said it is achievable with strong political will.

“We are not naive to the challenges of creating new states and local governments.”

Nigeria to consider creation of 46 new states

Recall that the House of Representatives announced that it is working on 46 requests for the creation of new states and 117 requests for new local government areas (LGAs) across Nigeria.

The House Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution confirmed this on Wednesday and mentioned the region with the highest requests for new states.

The chairman of the committee and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, spoke extensively about the bills and the 1999 constitution amendment.

Read more on state creation:

Reps gives update on 31 proposed states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's House of Representatives gave an update on requests to create new states.

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker, said no state creation requests had met the constitutional requirements.

According to the senator, the committee had extended the submission date to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng