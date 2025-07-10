President Bola Tinubu has dismissed rumours that Nigeria stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas to US citizens, labelling such reports as fake news

The government remains committed to bilateral agreements and has introduced a fast-track 90-day e-visa to replace the inefficient visa-on-arrival system

Despite the US tightening visa rules for Nigerians, Tinubu’s administration is engaging American authorities to ensure fair and balanced treatment for both countries

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has debunked widespread claims suggesting that his government has stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas to United States citizens.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the Presidency clarified that no such decision has been made and described the reports as fake news and misinformation.

Did President Tinubu Stop 5-Year Visa Entry for US Citizens? Presidency Breaks Silence

Tinubu: Nigeria remains committed to visa reciprocity

Onanugua said that Tinubu, shortly after assuming office, directed all ministries and agencies to implement existing bilateral agreements and uphold the principle of reciprocity in international relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining diplomatic balance, stating that there has been no change in policy that affects the 5-year multiple-entry visa for Americans.

New US visa policy for Nigerians under review

The presidency said that while the United States recently revised its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians, Nigerian authorities have pledged to engage with their American counterparts to address these changes in a fair and respectful manner.

While quoting the ministry, Onanuga said Nigeria’s consistent goodwill in granting US citizens 5-year visas has not been fully acknowledged under the current US visa regime.

"The government maintains that the US justification based on reciprocity does not reflect the true picture," he said.

E-visa introduced to replace visa-on-arrival

The presidency noted that to improve efficiency and transparency in its visa process, Nigeria has introduced a new 90-day single-entry e-visa for short-term business and tourist visits.

"This category replaces the previous visa-on-arrival system, which had become prone to abuse and inefficiency.

"The e-visa is a fully digital, fast-tracked process that allows applicants to receive approval within 48 hours without visiting an embassy", Onanuga said.

E-visa supports Tinubu’s investment and tourism drive

He further noted that the e-visa aligns with President Tinubu’s broader reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, boosting tourism, and encouraging investment. It mirrors international best practices adopted by many countries globally.

"Despite Nigeria offering e-visa access to US citizens, the United States has yet to offer similar treatment to Nigerian travellers.

Nigeria to continue diplomatic engagement with US

"In the interest of preserving the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the United States, the Tinubu administration has pledged to continue constructive dialogue and diplomatic engagement," he said.

The Federal Government expressed confidence that both nations can reach a mutually beneficial understanding and resolve any lingering concerns amicably.

