Twenty-nine days after a single mum married Elijah ‘Aboy’ Chibuzor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere shared a WhatsApp message he received from her

Following a widely discussed search for a partner, Aboy tied the knot with Blessing on March 29 in a marriage that was met with controversy and mixed reactions

Reacting to the message he received from Aboy's wife, the OPM pastor marvelled that another miracle had started happening

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has publicly shared the heart-lifting message he received from Blessing Chibuzor, the wife of his adopted autistic son. Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor, 29 days after their marriage.

Commenting on the message he received on WhatsApp from the woman, Apostle Chibuzor expressed joy that another miracle has already begun in his adopted son's life.

OPM pastor Apostle Chibuzor shares the message he received from Aboy's wife. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

What Aboy's wife told OPM pastor

Apostle Chibuzor marvelled that Aboy's wife's message conveyed something that two caregivers failed to achieve. He wrote in a Facebook post on April 27:

"Another miracle has started happening…

"Just received this message now.

"Something that 2 caregivers could not achieve."

In the released WhatsApp message, Aboy's wife informed the OPM pastor that her husband has started bathing himself, suggesting that the autistic young man was being assisted to bathe all this time. In the woman's words:

"Good morning, my lovely daddy. God bless you, sir. Hallelujah...Glory be to God Almighty...The God of possibility. Daddy, do you know this morning my husband Elijah has started bathing himself...To God Almighty be all the glory. Thank you, Doctor Jesus."

OPM pastor has reacted to the unexpected message Aboy's wife sent him on WhatsApp. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

See the OPM pastor's Facebook post below:

OPM: Reactions trail chats of Aboy's wife

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the messages from Aboy's wife below:

Christabel Shon said:

"Even Autism and abandonment by his parents could not stop his shine, he is blessed among men every thing working together for his good."

Chukwu Onyekachi said:

"Sir, maybe you need to start giving out the female ones they maybe also received their own miracle small small."

Mazi Chukwuemeka Nwankwo said:

"You guys are now celebrating.

"I saw them Saturday along choba before indomie gate.

"This woman is really doing her best as a wife and as a mother too.

"She's lucky.

"Aboy is always happy and she is making sure to keep him safe and sound.

"The woman is trying.

"May God Almighty keep strengthen her and complete his miracle on aboy in Jesus name Amen."

Chukwuemeka Enyinnaya Nwachuku said:

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with ABOY. All he needed he has gotten which is personal & intentional Love & care. With time, he won't even remember he was autistic."

Anthony C Nwanoruo said:

"So the woman has been the one bathing him. Madam may God continue to bless you."

Mathew Jonathan said:

"There should be a formal documentation of this report, who know, a new scientific breakthrough may just be discovered. Government may even rethink their earlier advice with this miracle."

Aboy and wife donate chairs to OPM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aboy and his wife had donated 200 chairs to OPM.

The cleric Apostle Chibuzor shared photos on his Facebook page showing the couple during their thanksgiving for their wedding.

Apostle Chibuzor stated that the couple had contributed 200 chairs to the OPM Church that day. The donation took place during the celebration held to mark their widely-circulated marriage.

Source: Legit.ng