US announces visa restriction policy, mentions those who will be affected

The United States has introduced a targeted visa restriction policy to combat the deadly influx of fentanyl and other illicit drugs

Spearheaded by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the measure aims to bar drug traffickers, their families, and close associates from entering the country

The move showed Washington’s intensified response to an opioid crisis claiming hundreds of lives daily

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday unveiled a new visa restriction policy aimed at blocking the entry of individuals connected to the illicit flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into the country.

Rubio emphasised that the initiative is designed to disrupt and deter illegal drug networks.

“Imposing visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and close personal and business associates will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but it will serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities,” he stated in a release from the State Department.

The policy applies to family members and close associates of those sanctioned under Executive Order 14059, using existing sanctions and immigration measures to curb the influence of drug traffickers.

Policy responds to urgent overdose crisis

The visa restriction policy builds on longstanding efforts to hold accountable those involved in the production and distribution of controlled substances.

Rubio highlighted the devastating scale of the opioid crisis, noting that overdoses were the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 44. In 2024, the United States recorded more than 220 overdose deaths per day, with over 40 per cent of Americans saying they knew someone who had died from an overdose.

Rubio added that the new visa policy seeks to address not only the traffickers but also those who enable the global flow of drugs such as fentanyl into the US.

Strengthened US stance on drug trafficking

The move underscores Washington’s broader efforts to protect citizens and reinforce border security.

By denying entry to traffickers and their associates, the US government hopes to reduce the supply of illicit drugs and discourage similar operations in future.

The policy signals a more aggressive approach in the country’s ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic.

