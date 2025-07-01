No fewer than ten Ebonyi state indigenes were killed by suspected gunmen during a meeting in Orumba South LGA of Anambra state

The spokesperson of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack and killings in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Ikenga assured that the command shall hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice

Anambra state - At least 10 people were killed in Anambra state when gunmen attacked Ogboji, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

As reported by Premium Times that the incident happened at about 6:00pm and most of the victims were from Ebonyi, another state in the South-east.

Anambra attack: Eyewitnesses give account

According to eyewitnesses, some Ebonyi indigenes were holding their monthly meeting when the hoodlums attacked them and the armed persons accused the indigenes of holding the meeting against them.

“They demanded our minute’s book, seized it and subsequently opened fire on us,” a witness who pleaded anonymity said, adding that about 13 persons were killed at the spot.

The identities of the assailants were yet-to-be-ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

10 people were confirmed dead, police confirm

Reacting, Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra state, confirmed the attack and killings.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, July 1, Mr Ikenga, said the gunmen stormed the area in two SUVs and attacked some residents without provocation.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital and regrettably 10 people were confirmed dead,” he said.

“The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.”

The spokesperson assured that they would track down the killers, adding that a joint security team led by the police had been deployed in the area and were already working to apprehend the attackers.

Gunmen attack Anambra vigilante office, burn vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed assailants attacked the office of vigilante operatives Umunze community, Orumba South LGA of Anambra state.

The gunmen burnt down five operational vehicles and some parts of the building housing the security operatives ablaze.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 5, 2025, with one of the security operatives seriously injured.

