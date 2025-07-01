Terrorists have imposed a N200 million security levy on the Lile community in Kwara State, threatening further attacks

The bandits have reportedly been terrorising several other communities in the state, with residents citing security concerns

A community elder, Dr. Sanusi Lafiagi, lamented severe attacks, killings, and abductions, while explaining the amount paid to the terrorists so far

In a new development amidst the security crisis in the Lile community in the Patigi area of Kwara State, terrorists have imposed a N200 million security levy, or the community risks more attacks.

Legit.ng gathered that the request was sent to the community on June 25th.

What began as sporadic incidents of banditry across the north-central part of Nigeria has now transformed into a full-blown security crisis in Kwara State.

From the dusty farms of Edu to the riverine plains of Patigi, the forest borders of Baruten, and the bustling student town of Malete, stories of terror, abductions, killings, and helplessness now dominate conversations in homes and the digital space.

Speaking to Legit.ng, a resident who identified himself as Tauheed Mohammed said that the attacks and abductions have stalled businesses, and the new levy has thrown fear into the community.

"The levy was imposed on June 25th on the community. Seriously, I think the situation is affecting the community because most of the businessmen and women have closed down their stores out of fear.

“Most of these farmers cannot go to their farms, due to the fear of kidnappers.” - Tauheed Mohammed

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the most recent incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 29th, when gunmen believed to be Fulani bandits stormed the Taiwo area of Lafiagi, headquarters of Edu Local Government Area.

During this invasion, they abducted a popular agrochemical merchant commonly known as Alhaji Chemical.

A source who pleaded anonymity to Legit.ng said that the invasion was a very well-orchestrated attack

“They knew what they were doing. They came for Alhaji Chemical, and no one could stop them. It was around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., and no security personnel could stop them.”

Community sources told Legit.ng that the terrorists came on motorcycles, wielding sophisticated firearms, and swiftly overwhelmed local vigilantes who attempted to resist them.

Despite prior warnings about suspicious activities in the area, there was no intervention from security operatives, according to the community sources.

The abduction has caused panic in Lafiagi, with businesses shutting earlier than usual and community members now limiting movement, especially at night.

In Tashagi village, Edu LGA, on May 26th, gunmen murdered a father and abducted his children.

In Patigi LGA, the death toll continues to rise with fresh attacks almost weekly. On June 2nd, two people were killed in Patigi and Ndanaku. On June 5th, armed men attempted a large-scale kidnapping at the Chavelon farming area but were repelled.

The incidents, however, are only the latest in a series of violent episodes that have left communities in Kwara State devastated, grieving, and hopeless.

Over N100m Paid As Ransom In One Month

Speaking on the developments, Dr. Sanusi Lafiagi, the Chief Imam of Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin and a native of Edu LGA, said: “Edu and Patigi are under siege. These attacks are now daily occurrences.”

“We are no longer safe. Over N100 million has been paid to these criminals in just over one month. How long can we keep doing this?” he laments

The concern is echoed by community voices across the region. Alhaji Abbas, the Daniyan of Ndeji and CEO of Daniyan Saba Petroleum, and his fuel station manager, Mr. Abubakar Issa, were abducted in early May.

After weeks in captivity, both were released following the payment of a staggering N100 million ransom. Their abduction came after two people were kidnapped in the same Ndeji community on May 8th.

Another community elder, Qasim Sanchitagi, recounted the gory experience to Legit.ng.

“This isn’t just about bandits. It’s about a complete collapse of trust in the system,”

“These criminals have effectively taken control of our villages. They extort us, kill us, kidnap our leaders, and nothing happens. The silence from the government is loud,” Qasim added.

Efforts by Legit.ng to obtain a response from the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ejire Toun, were unsuccessful. Multiple calls to her phone went unanswered, and as of the time of filing this report, she had yet to reply to a follow-up text message sent to her.

