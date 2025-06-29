Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue state - Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed four Mobile Policemen in Udei community in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, when the armed herdsmen attacked the community.

This is coming about 16 days after a similar attack on the neighbouring Yelewata community that claimed over 200 lives.

It is gathered that the Udei community is less than a 15-minute drive from the Yelewata community.

As reported by Vanguard, the gunmen were reportedly repelled by a combined team of security agencies and the youths of neighbouring Daudu while attempting to storm the community.

The herdsmen invaded the Asha community, shot sporadically, chasing people away from their farms

The attack eventually escalated to Ortese, which is home to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

The former acting Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, Matthew Mnyan, said, “the attack started at about 11 am at Asha, which is very close to Ortese.

Mnyan said the armed herdsmen began pursuing people from their farms, and it escalated to Ortese.

“In what looked like a coordinated attack, they also attacked Udei at about 2 pm, and four Mobile Policemen were killed in the shootout.

“I was told that they are still around even now. They have reappeared at Ortese this evening. As we speak, people are in fear.

“When I called the Area Commander, he said he has mobilised to Udei, and I learnt they went in their numbers, but it is getting dark and people are entertaining fear. Even the IDPs in Ortese are all in fear and calling that they need more security.”

Armed herdsmen Kill 10 worshippers in Benue

Recall that no fewer than 10 worshippers were killed by armed herdsmen at Gbagir community in Ukum local government area of Benue state.

The armed herdsmen attacked and killed the Christian worshippers on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

It was gathered that the herdsmen ambushed worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

