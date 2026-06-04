The University of Ibadan offered admission to a young boy to study Medicine and Surgery after he passed his JAMB and post-UTME examinations

The boy took to his media page to share the score he got after writing the University of Ibadan post-UTME examination

The screenshot he shared on his page also showed the score he got in each subject he wrote in his JAMB examination

The University of Ibadan has offered Medicine and Surgery to a brilliant boy who passed the cut-off mark for the course with 7 marks.

The individual took to his social media page to speak about this academic achievement while also posting a screenshot of the score he got in the JAMB examination he wrote some time back.

University of Ibadan admits boy into Medicine and Surgery after strong exam performance. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/Fas_rahim14, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan: Boy gains admission

In the screenshot he shared, it was revealed that he got a total of 335 in JAMB.

The breakdown of the JAMB score, which he used to secure admission to the University of Ibadan, is as follows:

English: 58

Physics: 89

Biology: 80

Chemistry: 98

After his good performance in JAMB, he applied for the post-UTME examination of the University of Ibadan and passed it as well.

University of Ibadan offers Medicine and Surgery to boy, shares JAMB and post-UTME scores. Photo Source: Twitter/Fas_rahim14

Source: Twitter

@Fas_rahim14 said in his post that he beat the University of Ibadan cut-off mark by 7 marks.

His statement:

"I was number 29 out of 4k+ people that applied for UI Medicine and Surgery with an aggregate of 85.875, beating the cut-off by 7 solid marks😅. 88/100 in the dreaded UI post-UTME."

His course, post-UTME score, and JAMB score got the attention of several people on social media, who have taken to the comments section to praise him.

Reactions as man posts his UTME scores

@Vic02650. wrote:

Na to prep for resumption. All the best in your med school journey."

@mizzy_gil shared:

"Be like ona smatch well well for 2025 ooh?"

@Tunmyse_Sammy added:

"You bad, no worry."

@Utd_Tomartial noted:

"Incredible feat brr."

@oluwaDanielmii said:

"Omo you bad o."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy who wrote the UTME multiple times in a bid to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan has finally secured admission.

He shared his journey online, revealing that he initially scored 295 in his first UTME but was not admitted due to his post-UTME result. After several attempts and setbacks, he eventually improved his score and gained admission into his desired course at the University of Ibadan.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan Law student has shared her admission experience while advising an aspirant worried about gaining admission into the institution.

She revealed that she scored 257 in her JAMB and also performed very well in her post-UTME examination, which helped her secure admission to study Law at the University of Ibadan.

University of Ibadan offers admission to lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a young lady who successfully passed her post-UTME examination.

A post shared on social media revealed that she prepared for both her JAMB and post-UTME exams from her father’s parlour without attending any tutorial classes, and she eventually secured admission after scoring above the required cut-off mark.

Source: Legit.ng