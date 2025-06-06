Armed assailants attacked the office of vigilante operatives Umunze community, Orumba South local government area of Anambra state

The gunmen burnt down five operational vehicles and some parts of the building housing the security operatives ablaze

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 5, 2025, with one of the security operatives seriously injured

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra state - Unknown gunmen attacked the office of vigilante operatives and set about five operational vehicles and some parts of the building housing the security operatives ablaze in Anambra state.

The incident in the early hours of Thursday, June 5, 2025, in the Umunze community, Orumba South local government area of the state.

Gunmen attack the office of vigilante operatives in Anambra state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, an eyewitness said the assailants started shooting immediately after they invaded the building.

“The hoodlums invaded the premises in the early hours of Thursday and started shooting indiscriminately. The matter escalated when the security operatives, in an attempt to resist the gunmen during the gun duel recorded a fatal injury on one of the security operatives.

“About five operational vehicles were set ablaze, and some parts of the security office also got burnt by the hoodlums, who later fled the scene before the arrival of the police-led joint security force.”

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the gunmen attack on Friday, June 6, 225.

“The security operatives, in an attempt to resist the gunmen during the gun duel, recorded a fatal injury on one of the security operatives. Some parts of the security office also got burnt by the hoodlums.

“Given the above, the police-led Joint Security Force has taken over the scene and seeks the collaborative efforts of the local communities on the ongoing onslaught operations in the area to ensure that those responsible for the attack are held accountable."

Gunmen kill family of four in Anambra

Recall that unknown assailants killed a family of four, including three females and an elderly man, in Isseke, Anambra State.

The Police spokesperson confirmed the tragedy, identifying the victims as Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo's family. Investigations are ongoing, and the area has been secured.

The community demands justice for the family, with residents expressing outrage and mourning the loss while calling for swift action from the authorities.

Gunmen, security operatives gunned down in Anambra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state on Thursday, May 15, 2025, came under serious tension when some gunmen engaged security operatives.

Ikenga explained that the security operative responded to the gunmen's attack and gunned down two of them.

The police spokesperson then lamented that one of the security officers was severely injured while one of their vehicles was burnt.

