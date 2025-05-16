Anambra state on Thursday, May 15, came under serious tension when some gunmen engaged security operatives

There was tension in Anambra State when the security operatives were confronted by gunmen at a checkpoint in Isuofia area of Aguata local government area of the state on Thursday, May 15. During the attack, two gunmen and one security operative were reportedly gunned down.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in the state, explained that the security operative responded to the gunmen's attack and gunned down two of them. He lamented it was unfortunate that one officer was deeply wounded and one of their vehicle was burnt.

How police defeated gunmen in Anambra

Premium Times reported that the gunmen abandoned a Toyota Sienna and fled the scene due to the superior firepower of the joint security team. Calm has been restored to the area, and security has been reinforced with more armed operatives combing nearby bushes for the possible arrest of the fleeing gunmen.

Ikioye Orutugu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, has condemned the attack, describing it as a test of the collective resolve of the security forces to dislodge and eliminate criminals in the state. The police spokesperson assured that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing gunmen.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region and the efforts of security agencies to maintain law and order. The police are working to ensure that the area remains safe and secure for residents and visitors.

Security in the southeast

This is the latest issue of insecurity in the southeast. The gunmen, who had been alleged to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), have been said to be responsible for a series of insecurity confronting the southeast region.

IPOB has also been declaring a sit-at-home in all five states in the southeast region every Monday. The order has been tagged as a protest against the detention of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu has been in the detention of the Department of State Service (DSS) since 2020. He had earlier jumped bail and run out of the country, but was rearrested in Kenya and deported to Nigeria. His trial on terrorism cases had since been resumed in Nigeria.

Amnesty International raises concerns over insecurity in southeast

Legit.ng earlier reported that Amnesty International raised alarm over an attack in Imo State that left at least 30 dead and over 20 vehicles burnt; police confirm the incident, but not the death toll.

Authorities suspect ESN’s involvement, with one suspect killed and others being pursued; no group has claimed responsibility for the highway massacre.

Amnesty demanded full investigation, urging the Nigerian government to ensure justice and prevent future violence in the already volatile southeast region.

