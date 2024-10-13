Adeyinka Adeleke, an All Progressives Congress (APC) councilorship candidate for Ibara ward 15, was shot and killed by suspected gunmen on Saturday, October 12

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived in a tinted vehicle, shot Adeleke at close range

Legit.ng reports that the police in Ogun disclosed that Adeyinka was killed by suspected cultists

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun police command has said it is hunting the killers of a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka.

Adeyinka, who was contesting the councillor seat of ward 15 in Abeokuta South local government area (LGA) of the state in the forthcoming November 16 LG elections, was murdered in broad daylight on Saturday, October 12.

The 40-year-old slain APC stalwart was said to be a transport union worker in Panseke area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, October 13, Omolola Odutola, the command's spokesperson, who confirmed the incident stated that the police had commenced an investigation into the killing. Odutola added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The newspaper said that the police spokesperson 'confirmed that Adeyinka was killed by suspected cultists'.

Meanwhile, late Adeyinka's corpse has been released to his family.

Political assassinations in Nigeria

Many Nigerians have fallen to the assassination bullets.

Some of the most known cases include the 2002 murder of Ahmad Pategi, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state; the 2002 murder of Victor Nwankwo, publisher and politician, in Enugu state; and the killing of Isyaku Mohammed, chairman of the newly registered United Nigeria People's Party (UNPP) in Kano state over 20 years ago.

