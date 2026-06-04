An Arts student who took part in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) post-UTME exam has shared his experience

He mentioned what he did that helped him achieve a high score in his JAMB exam, after which he applied to UNILAG

In the viral post, he mentioned the score he got after he wrote the post-UTME and the next step he took

An arts student who applied to study Law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) took to social media to share his experience after writing the post-UTME examination of the school.

At the beginning of the post, he mentioned that he had prepared very hard and stayed focused because he wanted to perform well in his JAMB examination.

Arts student who wrote UNILAG post-UTME posts score, shares experience. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/olamide2920515. Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

UNILAG aspirant posts his JAMB score

After a series of readings, he wrote the JAMB exam and was happy with the score he got.

@olamide2920515 said in his social media post:

"Last year during JAMB, I was so focused I wanted to study Law, and to be honest, I stayed locked in... kept up with lessons, studied day and night. I even went ahead to pick UNILAG as my first choice, so I knew the amount of work I would be putting in. But sadly, after the exam, I scored 248."

UNILAG Arts student shares post-UTME experience, reveals score. Photo Source: Twitter/olamide2920515

Source: Twitter

He was able to perform due to the effort he put into reading and preparing for his JAMB exam; however, he didn't apply the same strategy for the post-UTME exam of the institution.

@olamide2920515 explained that he sat for the post-UTME exam of UNILAG, and when the results came in, and he saw his scores, he decided to immediately change to another institution to continue his admission process.

Man displays his post-UTME score

He said in the post, while also posting the score he got in the post-UTME of the University of Lagos.

His statement:

"That is how the dream to study Law began to fade. I applied for UNILAG post-UTME, but to be honest, I didn't put in the same effort I gave in JAMB. When the result came out, I scored 18.75/30. The whole aggregate didn't meet the potential. I just had to change institution and course."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has offered admission to a young lady after she wrote JAMB six different times.

She shared that she kept trying for years before finally securing admission into her dream school. The lady later celebrated her success online after her matriculation.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has offered admission to a lady 8 years after she finished secondary school.

She shared her journey online, revealing that she eventually wrote JAMB once and secured admission into her preferred course at the university.

Man rejected by UNILAG gains admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a former University of Lagos admission seeker has shared his experience online after being denied admission despite scoring above the required mark.

He explained that after his first attempt, he rewrote JAMB, improved his score, and eventually gained admission into Afe Babalola University, where he is currently studying a medical course.

Source: Legit.ng