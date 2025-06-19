Gunmen have again attacked the family house of the Kogi Central senator, Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA) of the state

The attackers were said to have been repelled by community vigilantes and concerned youths who prevented them from vandalising the house during the attack on Tuesday, June 17

According to sources in Kogi, one suspect who was caught and almost lynched confessed to the crime

Ihima, Kogi state - The family residence of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi central, was once again attacked on Tuesday night, June 17.

As reported on Thursday, June 19, by Channels Television, a statement issued on Wednesday, June 18, by Akpoti-Uduaghan's media office, revealed that the armed men vandalised several windows at Senator Natasha's country home in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

However, with the swift intervention of law enforcement agents from the local police station, community vigilantes, and concerned youths, the attackers were repelled, and one suspect was apprehended.

Guardian also noted the attack.

The suspect, identified as Suberu Jose, an alleged ritualist believed to be affiliated with the lawmaker’s political opposition, was arrested at the scene. He was said to have confessed to the crime.

A machete, dangerous weapons, and charms were recovered from the apprehended attacker.

Jose was subsequently handed over to the police.

Verified images of the captured suspect can be viewed below:

Legit.ng recalls Tuesday's attack was not the first on the federal lawmaker's Ihima family residence.

Recall that in April, assailants attacked the same home in Ihima. At the time, the Kogi police command confirmed the attack.

The state commissioner of police, Miller Dantawaye, who confirmed the attack, promised that his men "will deal with those criminal elements".

Per a statement by the lawmaker’s team, the armed men, “mistakenly believing the senator was present, vandalised windows in her grandfather’s house”.

The statement noted that security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers.

A member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Akpoti-Uduaghan, 45, is the first elected female senator in Kogi state.

The latest attack comes amid increasing political tension surrounding Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is currently locked in legal battles with the Nigerian government and the president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The row between Akpabio and the suspended senator began after an altercation in the chamber over seating arrangements.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March, shortly after accusing the senate president of sexual harassment.

Efforts by Legit.ng to get comments from SP William Ovye, the Kogi state police spokesperson, on the reported attack on the suspended senator's home on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

