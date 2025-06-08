The family of a pregnant woman was thrown into mourning on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Banin Hashim Estate, Minna, the Niger state capital

31-year-old man, Mohammed Sani, allegedly beat his 24-year-old wife, who was reportedly nine months pregnant to death

The state police public relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, shared more details about the tragic incident

Minna, Niger state - Operatives of the Niger state police command have arrested a 31-year-old man, Mohammed Sani for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife to death.

It was gathered that the wife, Hauwa was nine months pregnant.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at about 10:30 pm at Banin Hashim Estate, Minna, the state capital.

As reported by Daily Trust, the couple reportedly have a history of domestic violence.

The state police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident said the lifeless body of the lady was found on the floor.

“On 3rd June 2025 at about 10:30 pm, a distress call was received that one Hauwa Isah 24yrs of Bani Hashimu Estate, Limawa ‘A’ Minna was found lifeless lying on the floor with blood stains in the room.

“Police operatives of A Division Minna rushed to the scene and the suspected lifeless body of the lady was found on the floor. She was rushed to General Hospital Minna where she was confirmed dead and it was also confirmed that she was about nine months pregnant.

“However, the husband Mohammed Sani 31yrs of the same address is suspected to have committed the act due to the allegation of wife battery as alleged by neighbours. He was arrested and the case has been transferred to SCID Minna”.

Man beats wife to death over Ramadan food

Recall that a businessman, Alhaji Nuru Isah, was arrested for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to death.

The suspect beat his second wife to death over Ramadan food in the Fadamam Mada area in Bauchi state.

The state Police spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakili, narrated how the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

