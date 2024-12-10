Concern rises in Elebele community of Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa state as a young man reportedly stabbed his mother to death

The 22-year-old man, identified as Godwin, allegedly killed his mother over allegations that she hindered his destiny and wealth

The spokesman of the Bayelsa state police command, ASP Musa Mohammed, confirmed and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Godwin, a 22-year-old man who resides in the Elebele Community of Ogbia local government area (LGA) of Bayelsa state has reportedly killed his mother.

Man kills mother, Bayelsa police react. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The reason why the man stabbed his mother to death

Reports disclosed on Tuesday, December 10, that Godwin stabbed his mother to death over allegations that she hindered his destiny and wealth.

Confirming the incident, residents disclosed that Godwin returned to the community a few weeks ago after spending months in Benin City, Edo state.

Daily Trust reported that while some claimed that a pastor had warned the deceased of the impending danger, cautioning her not to accept a strange gift from her son, others insisted that the suspect returned with strange behaviour.

They noted that one “baba” had warned him that his destiny and wealth is held back by his deceased mother.

Further confirming the incident, the Youth President of the Elebele Community, Comrade Precious Okala, said on arrival at the scene, they found a bloody corpse of the deceased, while the killer son was held and tied by the youths of the community.

He said:

“We were told that since the boy came back from Benin City, Edo State, he has been behaving in a strange manner. On the fateful day, he was reported to have had a struggle with the mother and stabbed her with a knife in the stomach.

“The boy was heard saying that one baba had told him that the mother is in possession of his destiny and wealth.”

Police react as man kills mother in Bayelsa

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa state police command, ASP Musa Mohammed, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for detailed investigation.

Read related articles here:

Man stabs 65-year-old aunt to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a tragic incident unfolded in Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe State, where 31-year-old Jonathan James allegedly stabbed his 65-year-old aunt, Ramatu Musa, fatally injuring her with a sharp knife.

The incident occurred late at night, prompting an urgent response from local authorities.

Girema Yahaya, the leader of the patrol team from Pantami Division, revealed the timeline of events surrounding the crime.

Source: Legit.ng