Lagos state -The 44-year-old wanted assassin, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso, has been arrested by the police operatives.

The wanted suspected is described as the “most wanted vicious and notorious hired killer” in Lagos in recent years.

Police say wanted Lagos assassin Olori Eso was arrested in Ogun state. Photo credit: @LagosPoliceNG

The state Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was arrested during a coordinated tactical operation code-named ‘Silence, Speed and Surprise’ in his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Hundeyin made this known in a statement issued on Friday, June 20 via the police X handle @LagosPoliceNG.

The Police spokesperson said the suspected who has been terrorising Mushin and surrounding areas was trailed to Ogun after efforts to nab him were unsuccessful.

“Arrest of most wanted vicious and notorious hired killer and head of killers’ gang in the history of Lagos state in recent time, Wasiu Akinwade a.k.a Elori eso and recovery of nine (9) sophisticated firearms, ammunition, magazines, dagger, walkie talkies and international”

Hunded added that:

“This serial killer suspect is the most wanted suspect in Lagos history in recent time.

“His arrest marks a huge success in the ongoing fight against violent crimes that are threats to security and safety of residents in Mushin and some other parts of Lagos State.”

