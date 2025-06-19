The police have provided an update regarding the case involving the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, over a gun-like object found in his possession in a viral video

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has revealed that the stun gun recovered from Adefarasin is classified as prohibited riot control equipment under Nigerian law

Jimoh disclosed that although Adefarasin has been granted bail after questioning, but investigation is ongoing

Lagos state - The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has stated that pointing a stun gun at someone is a criminal offence under Nigerian law, even if the device is non-lethal.

Adefarasin's saga: Police insist stun gun is illegal

Jimoh revealed this on Thursday, June 19, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, during which he provided an update on the investigation involving the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Paul Adefarasin voluntarily turned himself in to the Lagos State Police over a viral video showing him holding a gun-like object during a road incident.

The video prompted public concern and led to an immediate investigation by the police to determine the nature of the object and Adefarasin's actions.

The Lagos have since confirmed it was a stun gun.

“Nothing is an offence under the law, except what the law states to be an offence.

“So, pointing a stun gun at another individual and sending that threat and fear to such a person at that particular time constitutes an offence. So, the police are doing everything in line with the law,” the Lagos CP said.

Adefarasin's saga: Investigation ongoing despite bail - Police

Speaking further, Jimoh also disclosed that the stun gun recovered from the pastor qualifies as prohibited riot control equipment under Nigerian law.

He added that although Adefarasin has been granted bail, the investigation is ongoing.

“The matter is still undergoing further investigation. As the PPRO has informed the public, what was recovered from him was a stun gun, not a lethal weapon, but it is prohibited riot equipment which we are investigating. We further questioned him why he pointed such to another individual,” Jimoh said.

As reported by The Punch, the commissioner further disclosed that the individual allegedly threatened in the video would also be invited for a statement.

Pastor Adefarasin reacts to police statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House on The Rock Church has reacted to the statement issued by Lagos state police command.

The church headquartered in Lekki, Lagos state said police tweet mis-labelled Pastor Adefarasin's strobe-light stinger as “prohibited anti-riot equipment”.

The Media Department of the church said it trust the police command will strive to act courteously and professionally in the matter.

