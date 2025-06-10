Tunde Onakoya Gifts Tinubu Special Edition Gold-Plated Adire Chess Set, Photo Emerges
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently received chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa Tunde Onakoya, at his Lagos residence
- During the visit, Onakoya presented a special edition gold-plated Adire chess set to the president
- Onakoya shared a photo of his gift to President Tinubu on social media platform X and Nigerians have reacted differently
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, has gifted a special edition gold-plated Adire chess set to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The chess master confirmed this in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, June 10, accompanied by a photo of the development.
Onakoya tweeted:
"One special edition gold-plated Adire chess set, gifted to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, @officialABAT 🇳🇬 🙏🏾."
Tinubu commends Tunde Onakoya
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Tunde Onakoya on June 9 to recognise his world record for the longest chess marathon.
Tinubu praised Onakoya’s work in uplifting underserved children through chess, calling it a testament to Nigeria’s youth resilience and brilliance.
The President expressed his commitment to supporting Onakoya’s initiative and exploring ways to expand its impact nationwide.
Nigerians react as Onakoya gifts Tinubu Adire chess set
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Onakoya's page on X and shared their opinions. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;
@ourt_destiny tweeted:
"More kids he's putting into poverty = more business deals for Tunde 🤝."
@73keys_ tweeted:
"Another election is coming, everyone is getting a free pass into Aso rock to see the ‘president’. Got nothing against you fam; congratulations."
@Dele93748586 tweeted:
"You are the best among the rest Omo Yoruba to mo oye."
@BusariKhalid tweeted:
"Congratulations Tunde."
@Sadiq90s tweeted:
"Looks like you caved under the pressure."
@delepupa19 tweeted:
"We are proud of you."
See the photo of Tunde Onakoya's gfft to Tinubu below;
Tunde Onakoya gives full university scholarship to girl
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian chess player Tunde Onakoya fulfilled his promise to sponsor a girl who went viral for sweeping the streets with her mother in Lagos.
Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, placed the girl on a full university scholarship after offering support on April 1, 2025. The girl and her parents recently visited Onakoya's Chess Innovation Hub, where the scholarship was officially confirmed, securing her education until university completion.
In related stories, Onakoya promised to sponsor the education of five children after their father cried out for help on social media.
