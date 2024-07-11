Nigerian internet sensation Verydarkman finally responded to buzz around him getting snubbed at the just concluded Trendupp awards

The social media activist was nominated for the 'Force of Social Good' category alongside famous chess master Tunde Onakoya and more

After fans of the black model agitated over his loss at the award event, he came forward to address them

Nigerian social media sensation Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the news of losing an activism award to famous Chess Master Tunde Onakoya.

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman trended online after he lost out on an award category at the recent Trendupp awards, which took place on July 7.

VDM finally spoke about his nomination category at Trendupp. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @tunde_onakoya

Source: Instagram

VDM was nominated for the 'Force of Social Good' category alongside Aproko Doctor, Kokun Foundation, and Tunde Onakoya, but unfortunately, he didn't get the award.

Instead, Tunde Onakoya, who is known for his Chess in the Slum initiative and recently broke the Guinness world record of 58 hours nonstop chest, clinched the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In response, Verydarkman posted a defiant video that made the whole award event seem unimportant.

He clarified that his never-ending fight against injustice on social media is only motivated by a strong desire to make a difference, not by the desire to get praise from people who put on awards.

The activist claimed that he is too busy with action to attend award ceremonies. He also pointed out that he didn't know he was nominated in the first place.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story he wrote:

"Like they think I care about all those fancy things. Come on, you all should know me by now."

See a screenshot from his instastory

VDM spoke about Trendupp. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Radiogad Exposes VDM, Accuses Him of Scam

Meanwhile, US-based on-air personality Radiogad has publicly dragged Verydarkman over alleged fraud.

The video captured the voice of a man who was alleged to be VDM's former partner and claimed to have been scammed by him.

According to him, he had a deal with VDM for years, but after he became famous, he refused to honour his call and failed to return the payment made for his services.

Source: Legit.ng