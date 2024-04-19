A Nigerian chess maestro engaged in a chess match with a young boy in the United States

The video revealed both the Nigerian and American prodigies executing astounding manoeuvres, each intent on securing victory

In the end, the Nigerian chess virtuoso found an opening and seized the opportunity to clinch the win promptly

In a captivating chess encounter, Nigerian chess expert Tunde Onakoya faced off against a young American opponent, with both players demonstrating remarkable skill and determination to win.

The match was a showcase of strategic prowess, as each competitor made impressive moves, reflecting their deep concentration and desire for triumph, as shown by @i_amsimplyoluwafemi.

The chess master battled it out with young boy. Photo credit: @i_amsimplyoluwafemi

Ultimately, it was Onakoya who capitalized on a pivotal moment in the game, swiftly navigating the chessboard to secure a decisive victory.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwafemi said:

“Tunde Onakoya is the man that believed that great things can happen in a small place. God helped him to put smile on the faces of children in the slums who would have otherwise remained hopeless.”

User235017312337 wrote:

“Who no understand this we get meeting gather here.”

Margaritaj16 commented:

“Even though I no understand the game, yes he is brilliant. Abi wetin you wan make I talk.”

Jonathan also commented:

“Nigerian Chess Onakoydayl am giving. But Prognosis that he will become a GRANDMASTER One day. Can't wait to see that D-DAY.”

Bangerlee:

“Tunde, so you no get small pikin for house? U for allow that kid win na.”

Kcashcomedy:

“This boy is brilliant.”

Abiodun Akeem Ayodel:

“What is that they were tapping?”

BBoluUwatife ldowu

Their timer. After you make your move, yoU tap it so your time stops counting.”

Kennygodhand:

“Who win.”

Ewatomi:

“Tunde Onakoya may God continue to bless you and enrich you, sir you are heading to the top JN.”

