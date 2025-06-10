President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Chess in Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya on June 9 to recognise his world record for the longest chess marathon

Tinubu praised Onakoya’s work in uplifting underserved children through chess, calling it a testament to Nigeria’s youth resilience and brilliance

The President expressed his commitment to supporting Onakoya’s initiative and exploring ways to expand its impact nationwide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Tunde Onakoya, the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, at his residence on June 9, following Onakoya’s achievement of setting the world record for the longest chess marathon.

Onakoya, who has been instrumental in using chess to uplift underserved children, presented his world record to the President.

President Tinubu Commends Tunde Onakoya’s Guiness World Record, Meets Him in Abuja. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Tinubu praised his remarkable journey, highlighting how his efforts reflect the resilience and brilliance of Nigeria’s youth.

Chess as a tool for transformation

In a statement shared on X, President Tinubu recognised Onakoya’s work as a powerful force for change. He remarked, “Through chess, he opens minds and transforms lives in communities that are too often overlooked.”

The President expressed interest in replicating Onakoya’s initiative nationwide and invited him to Abuja to discuss government support.

Emphasising alignment with his administration’s goals, Tinubu stated, “Tunde Onakoya’s vision aligns with our administration’s: no child left behind, no talent wasted.”

He pledged that Nigeria would support Onakoya in his mission to empower young people through chess.

Onakoya’s record-breaking achievement and dedication to social impact continue to inspire many across Nigeria and beyond.

Full statement below:

“I received Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, at my residence today where he also presented his World Record for the longest Chess Marathon.

“Tunde’s journey, from the streets of Lagos to uplifting underserved children and breaking world records, reflects the resilience and brilliance of Nigeria’s youth.

“Through chess, he opens minds and transforms lives in communities that are too often overlooked. I would love to see how his work can be replicated nationwide and I am looking forward to seeing him in Abuja to hear how the government can support him

“Tunde Onakoya’s vision aligns with our administration’s: no child left behind, no talent wasted. Nigeria is proud of him, and we will walk with him.”

About Tunde Onakoya

Tunde Onakoya is a Nigerian chess player, coach, and social entrepreneur, born on October 6, 1994, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He is the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged children through chess.

He holds the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, playing for 60 consecutive hours in Times Square, New York, in April 2024.

His work has transformed lives, securing scholarships for children and promoting education in marginalized communities.

