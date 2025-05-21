Nigerian chess player Tunde Onakoya has fulfiled his promise to sponsor a girl who went viral for sweeping the streets with her mother in Lagos

Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, placed the girl on a full university scholarship after offering support on April 1, 2025

The girl and her parents recently visited Onakoya’s Chess Innovation Hub, where the scholarship was officially confirmed, securing her education until university completion

Professional Nigerian chess player, Tunde Onakoya, has fulfiled his promises to a girl who went viral for coming out to sweep with her mother.

The girl went viral after being filmed helping her mother, who works as a street sweeper in Lagos, to do the job in the early morning hours.

Onakoya, who runs Chess in Slums Africa, had on April 1, 2025, offered to sponsor the girl's education up to the university level.

True to his words, the renowned chess player had placed the young girl on a full university scholarship.

In his latest update, Onakoya, on his X page @Tunde_OD, announced that the young girl and her parents visited the Chess Innovation hub.

There, she was placed on a full-ride educational scholarship till she was done with university.

Sharing a picture of the young girl and her parents, he wrote:

“As promised, the young girl visited our Chess Innovation hub with her parents and has now been placed on a full ride Educational scholarship till she's done with University.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Tunde Onakoya gives scholarship to viral sweeping girl

@ahilekashami said:

"If that woman didn't make that video and humiliate the mother, None of this would have happened. Life is not always black and white, especially in a hell hole like Nigeria."

@DubemSylvia_04

"Ohh grace, God truly works in mysterious ways, he'll turn that moment of shame and mockery into your biggest blessing. Exactly when you never expected it."

@OAbdulhameed

"You ar doing a great job nd may God bless u abundantly but u ave consciously show those mob that you are not tribalistic with this now but I just hope and wish haven't shown them this as regards to what they want you to do so badly,I hope they stop attacking u nd see u as neutral."

@EseogheneThomo1 said:

"@chessinslums @Tunde_OD. Can you guys come through for my kids too 😭🙏 they have been home since last term. I went to government school but they said I will have to go to alawusa before anything. please help me get them back to school."

Source: Legit.ng