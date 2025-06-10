Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Jesutega Onokpasa, a prominent Nigerian lawyer and former chairman of the Tinubu Media Support Group, has been reported dead.

Prominent APC chieftain who usually defends Tinubu's administration has passed away. Photo credit: Jesutega Onokpasa, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu's ally turned critic Jesutega Onokpasa dies

The lawyer and prominent political commentator reportedly died on Monday, June 9.

Announcing his demise on his X account on Tuesday, June 10, a pro-APC crusader, Okezie Atani, said the prominent political commentator was survived by his wife and children.

He wrote:

“We lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa, may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

"Profound loss" - APC mourns Jesutega Onokpasa

As reported by The Punch, a Facebook page named Renewed Hope United Kingdom also wrote a tribute entitled “A Farewell to a Passionate Advocate: Honouring Jesutega Onokpasa’s Legacy” to announce the late APC chieftain’s demise.

It wrote:

“The passing of Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa is a profound loss to the Nigerian political and legal landscape. As a dedicated lawyer and political commentator, he was deeply engaged in shaping discourse and advocating for his beliefs.

“His contributions as a member of the APC Publicity Committee and the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 reflected his commitment to his party and the nation. Onokpasa’s voice, whether in support or critique, was a vital part of Nigeria’s democratic conversation, and his absence will be deeply felt. May his family, friends, and colleagues find strength and solace in this difficult time.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Onokpasa, an APC’s presidential campaign council member in 2023, passed away under yet-to-be-disclosed circumstances.

He also served on the APC’s publicity committee.

Onokpasa gained national attention for his political commentary and staunch support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, often appearing on TV to defend the administration.

Onokpasa threatens to withdraw support for Tinubu

Interestingly, weeks before his demise, Jesutega Onokpasa criticized Tinubu for appointing individuals who allegedly insulted him and the party.

Onokpasa warned that Tinubu’s decisions could alienate core supporters, urging him to respect those who defended him during his campaign.

The lawyer said:

"I will not support President Tinubu in 2027 if he doesn’t retrace his steps.

"He must respect our party members and stop giving appointments to people who have disregarded us."

2027 election: Jesutega Onokpasa's wellbeing stirs concern

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jesutega Onokpasa withdrew his support and vowed to help unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 due to failed campaign promises.

Onokpasa, Tinubu’s strong media supporter, criticised the high rate of hunger under the APC-led government and blamed the president’s leadership for the current economic hardship.

However, Nigerians raised concerns over Onokpasa’s health following his appearance on Arise TV, where he seemed visibly unwell.

