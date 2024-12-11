Nigeria's popular chess promoter, Tunde Onakoya, took the game to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital

Onakoya took the game to prison inmates in the ancient city to show them the transformative power of chess

A champion emerged among the prisoners after the game, which he organised in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

Tunde Onakoya, Nigeria's chess master, took the beautiful game to a prison in Maiduguri.

Onakoya organised the chess tournament in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Tunde Onakoya took the game of chess to inmates at Maiduguri Correctional Center. Photo credit: UNODC and Getty Images/Ali CAN.

According to Onakoya, who spoke in a video before the tournament, the purpose was to show prison inmates the transformative power of chess.

In a post made on X by the UNODC, a chess champion has emerged among the prison inmates.

The UNODC said:

"History is made - a Chess Master has emerged from the 1st Chess in Prisons initiative in Maiduguri! This is more than just a win; it's a story of hope & the power of second chances."

The winner of the tournament was not named apparently to protect their identity since they are still a prison inmate.

Reactions as chess champion emerges in prison

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"This is nice."

@AbuAbdulHameed7 said:

"This is fantastic. I would love to meet the chess guy in the correctional. This is good."

@HawalAdekanbi said:

"This is amazing, I stand with change!"

@Swotkid1 said:

"It's amazing how justice-impacted individuals are being thought of through this initiative."

@ofaboi said:

"I hope this will be extended to Potiskum Correctional Centre in Yobe State."

@Marv_annie said:

"Whoa. It's a story of hope indeed. This is great."

@Tayvon_Yung said:

"This is nice. God bless you, bro."

Tunde Onakoya plays chess with young boy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tunde Onakoya played chess with a young American boy.

In a video, the two chess players were seen digging it out on the board, with each of them trying to win.

In the end, Tunde Onakoya was able to overcome as he won the game.

