Nigeria's professional chess player, Tunde Onakoya, said one of the people he trained won a major tournament in USA

Tunde shared the exciting news on X, noting that the boy defeated another professional chess player from Russia

Tunde, who identified the boy as Jamiu, said the match took place during the United Nations Games in New York

A Nigerian boy who is a chess player has defeated his Russian opponent at the UN headquarters in New York.

This much was made known by professional chess player Tunde Onakoya, who shared the good news on X.

Tunde Onakoya narrates how Jamiu won the chess game after playing against a Russian. Photo credit: X/Tunde_OD.

Source: Twitter

In a post he made on his verified X handle, Onakoya identified the young lad as Jamiu.

He said the boy who is from Ikorodu won gold medal, having defeated an opponent from Russia during their final clash.

Jamiu collects his medal after defeating his Russian opponent in a chess game. Photo credit: X/@Tunde_OD.

Source: Twitter

Onakoya said:

"Jamiu defeats his Russian opponent in a thrilling Endgame to win the Chess tournament at the 2025 United Nations games. We did it. From Ikorodu Lagos, to the United Nations HQ in New York, our dreams are truly written in the stars."

Onakoya also shared videos and photos showing the young Jamiu slugging it with his opponent.

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian boy wins chess game

@ChifeDr said:

"Congratulations, Tunde! You continue to make us proud and inspire a generation."

@LimdamUsoko said:

"This is incredible. Congratulations to Jamie and the rest of the team. Big things can indeed start from small places."

@d_djSherriff said:

"Not taking anything away from Jamiu Ninilowo, Tunde Onakayo is a national hero. If every successful Nigerian athlete take it upon themselves to fly out just one 'Established' Nigerian talent each, for such purpose that would be really great."

@opeyemi_bodunde said:

"Congratulations, Tunde, and your crew! I am so excited and pleased with your accomplishment. More wins!"

@Themandemi said:

"Defeating a Russian opponent in chess just feels different. Chess is a cultural thing for them. Well done Tunde. Well done Jamiu."

@benlar1131 said:

"The universe is your domain Tunde, keep flying high. Your name is already written in Diamond. Well done."

@ThatThathing said:

"Congratulations, Jamo. Thank you for being part of their journey."

@SirTee_Daniel said:

"The Russian guy knew he was cooked even before making his last move. Great stuff! Big congratulations."

@TNU_K_ said:

"Chess is such a humble game. You pour so much mental power into it only to shake your fist after winning. No running around, no pulling off jersey, no weird faces shown to the camera. Just a “I’ll go and hug Uncle Tunde” feeling."

@PatFunmiG said:

"I have been waiting for the big news. Congratulations to you all."

Tunde Onakoya plays chess with young American boy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian chess maestro Tunde Onakoya engaged in a chess match with a young boy in the United States.

The video revealed both the Nigerian and American prodigies executing astounding manoeuvres, each intent on securing victory.

In the end, Tunde found an opening and seized the opportunity to clinch the win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng