Ayra Starr achieved a career milestone at the 2025 BET Awards, winning Best International Act for the first time on Monday night, June 9

Her achievement was a highlight for Afrobeats fans, where other Nigerian nominees didn’t make it in their categories

Nigerians were taken aback by a post made by American rap icon Jay-Z’s record label celebrating the Mavins diva

Nigerian fast-rising singer Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr has turned heads online as American rap icon Jay-Z’s record label celebrates her BET win.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr ranked the Nigerian contingent at the 2025 BET Awards, earning three nominations. Other Afrobeats performers nominated for awards this year include Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi for Best New Artist.

Jay-Z celebrates Ayra Starr's BET win. Credit: @ayrastarr, @rocnation

Ayra Starr defeated other global artists, including labelmate and Nigerian hitmaker Rema, to win the award for Best International Act.

This accomplishment makes her the second Nigerian female artist to win the award, following Tems. She joins 2Baba, D'banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Tems among Nigerians who have won the prestigious award.

The 25th edition of the BET Awards was held on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre.

As Nigerians celebrated Ayra Starr’s milestone, Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation took to Elon Musk’s X to add to the online buzz.

Celebrating the Mavin star, they wrote:

“Congrats to @ayrastarr on winning her first @BET Award.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Roc Nation cheers Ayra Starr

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@OnikaPwesh said:

"Ayra run! They about to slave you with them contracts."

@1ammbatman said:

"Wait are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

@Perpetii_ said:

"Una don sign Arya star 🤭🤭🤭🤭. Yall don’t ruin her please 🙏."

@uwannelson said:

"Are we finally getting Megan thee stallion X Ayra starr collaboration."

@ErikKinging said:

"Ayra be careful."

@bejiactt said:

"Why didn't they present the award to her on stage. BET fuckk you! For your disrespect to African acts. Make God judge you."

@LalaAmie79 said:

"Nicki Minaj fans under this post wish their faves were in Ayra Star's place."

sexymummyboyz said:

"@mazitundeednut Why is wiz success a night mare for you ? Wiz won BET before any one you put on this list here , he won 4x."

ahmadsep25 said:

"Wizkid has won BET Awards four times. Essence (2022) won Best Collaboration, Brown Skin Girl (2021) won BET HER Award, and he has won Best International Act twice (2012, 2017). Let's celebrate his achievements, please."

only1emaz wrote:

"Wizkid won it 4 times! Give the man his flowers ❤️na their POPSY ! Do your check and balances well. It's all love Sha ❤️."

poshest_hope wrote:

"She deserves it. 😍 She’s too good!!!"

dj_abk2 said:

"Wizkid won it 2017 before davido stop the hate give man his flowers 💐."

danielmiles_19 wrote:

"At least David’s name came first on this award 🥇 ahead of any African artist ☠️>>>>>>."

Ayra Starr hits milestone as the second female Nigerian singer to win BET. Credit: @ayrastarr

