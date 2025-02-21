A physically-challenged father took to social media to beg for help after his five children were sent out of school

Luck shone on him as a popular chess player, Tunde Onakoya, offered to help the children with full scholarships till they finished university

Many who came across the post celebrated with the man and hailed Tunde Onakoya for assisting them

A father of five pleaded for help after his five children were sent out of school because he could no longer accept school fees.

The physically challenged man shared a photo of himself and four of his kids as he asked for help, saying that his purchasing power had been taken from him.

Tunde Onakoya provides scholarship for man's five children. Photo: @joejossy_12

Source: Twitter

In a post by @joejossy_12, the man said he had tried his best, but his children had to stop schooling.

Begging for help, he said:

“Universe, I'm reaching you directly on behalf of these innocent children of mine (+ first son isn't here) that dropped out of school this term. They need education. @PeterObi. I've tried up to this point, my purchasing powers have been taken away like many others.”

Physically-challenged man and his children. Photo: @joejossy_12

Source: Twitter

Tunde Onakoya offers scholarship to man’s children

Quoting the man’s post, popular Nigerian chess player Tunde Onakoya said that his initiative, Chess in Slums Africa, would sponsor the children’s education to the university level.

Onakaya, who did a 58-hour chess marathon, is the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, known for helping children in marginalised areas through the game of chess.

The chess master said he had made a donation towards the man and said a word of prayer for him.

The tweet by @Tunde_OD read:

“Your children will definitely go back to school.@chessinslums will take full responsibility for their tuition until they complete university. Just made a donation as well. May God keep you well and alive to see your children excel.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as man’s children get scholarship

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ShedoPumping said:

"You are making the world a better place. Keep up the great work Sir."

@alfred_vasco said:

"Thank you very much, Mr. Tunde. Your impact echoes on the walls of history. God bless you and your team."

@unbeaten_unos said:

"You no get money,you come born plenty!!!"

@eao5113 said:

"This is one thing I pray against, not being able to train my wards when I become a father. It can be very very terrible to be in such situation. I pray for every father out there that is still trying to train their children that their source of income won't run dry or taken away."

In a related story, Tunde Onakoya won a car from Nord Motors after defeating its CEO in a chess match.

Family of 7 gets help from Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of seven revealed how they managed to eat daily with N2,000 in a video that went viral.

In the video, the family made swallow with cassava flour and oilless okro soup with crayfish as their protein.

After the video went viral, Good Samaritans on social media decided to donate towards the family support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng