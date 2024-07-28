A Nigerian man flew with Air Peace from London Gatwick to Lagos and he shared his experience after the flight

A man who flew from London Gatwick to Lagos using Air Peace shared his experience.

Tunde Onakoya, a top chess player and promoter made a post about his Air Peace London to Lagos flight.

Tunde Onakoya said Air Peace served good food during his London Gatwick to Lagos flight. Photo credit: X/Tunde Onakoya.

Tunde said the best part of the Air Peace flight for him was the food he was served onboard.

He shared photos of the food, indicating he loved it. The photo shows different types of dishes.

Part of the food served to Tunde by the Air Peace crew during the London Gatwick to Lagos flight was jollof rice and pepper soup.

Tunde said:

"The food was the best part."

He also interacted with the female pilot, Captain Nwando who came to take photos with her.

See the post below:

Reactions to Tunde Onakoya's post

@gospelsongsng said:

"Congratulations. Great love for being a chess master."

@Nedonsir said:

"This is an experience worth having."

@Emedymessi said:

"Omoh. I'm so happy Air Peace has really stepped up their game. Let those other exploitive airlines go and warm eba and chop."

@kvzxxm said:

"You sef dey try. You deserve am jor."

@AdenipekunAyod1 said:

"In this life, do your best and make a good name for yourself."

@bimbola_classy said:

"You deserve it and more. Thank you to them."

@official_libran said:

"You are the legend of our time our kids will read about you in school! Well deserved."

Another passenger shares experience flying with Air Peace

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on its inaugural flight also shared her experience.

The lady said she was impressed by the services rendered by Air Peace and rated the airline 8/10 based on the value she got.

She noted that there was a little bit of delay before the flight but commended the amazing customer service.

