Breaking: Sanusi Bows to Pressure, Cancels Eid-El-Kabir Durbar in Kano
- In a significant development, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced the cancellation of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Durbar in the best interest of the people to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration
- The announcement was made during a late-night press conference held on Thursday, June 5, at his palace in Kofar Kudu
- Emir Sanusi II explained that the decision came after consultations between the Kano Emirate Council and the state government
Kano state - In a dramatic twist of events, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced the cancellation of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Durbar, citing the need to ensure public peace and allow the Eid festivities to be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and comfort.
Sanusi cancels Eid-el-Kabir Durbar for peace and security concerns
Emir Sanusi II confirmed this during a late-night press conference on Thursday, June 5, at his palace in Kofar Kudu.
As reported by Leadership, the Emir explained that the decision followed consultations between the Kano Emirate Council and the State government.
He emphasised that the move was made in the best interest of the people to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration.
Eid al-Adha: Police tackle Sanusi as Kano emir issues order
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state police command banned the celebration of the yearly durbar festival in the northwest state.
This came hours after the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, ordered the district heads to converge in Kano city ahead of the celebration.
However, the police maintained that the previous directive during the Eid-ei-Fitr still stands and that the durbar should not be celebrated because of security concerns.
Sanusi's rival, Bayero, cancels planned Durbar
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, had called off his scheduled Eid-el-Fitr Durbar, citing security advice and consultations with key stakeholders.
The decision, announced in a late-night video statement on Wednesday, follows weeks of tension surrounding competing Durbar plans between Bayero and the reinstated 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
