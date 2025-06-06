In a significant development, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced the cancellation of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Durbar in the best interest of the people to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration

The announcement was made during a late-night press conference held on Thursday, June 5, at his palace in Kofar Kudu

Emir Sanusi II explained that the decision came after consultations between the Kano Emirate Council and the state government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kano state - In a dramatic twist of events, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced the cancellation of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Durbar, citing the need to ensure public peace and allow the Eid festivities to be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and comfort.

The Emir of Kano state Sanusi II has taken action regarding this year's Eid-el-Kabir Durbar ceremony in the state. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Sanusi cancels Eid-el-Kabir Durbar for peace and security concerns

Emir Sanusi II confirmed this during a late-night press conference on Thursday, June 5, at his palace in Kofar Kudu.

As reported by Leadership, the Emir explained that the decision followed consultations between the Kano Emirate Council and the State government.

He emphasised that the move was made in the best interest of the people to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration.

Sanusi and his rival, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, have cancelled planned durbar slated for Sallah 2025. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Aminu Ado Bayero

Source: Facebook

Eid al-Adha: Police tackle Sanusi as Kano emir issues order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state police command banned the celebration of the yearly durbar festival in the northwest state.

This came hours after the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, ordered the district heads to converge in Kano city ahead of the celebration.

However, the police maintained that the previous directive during the Eid-ei-Fitr still stands and that the durbar should not be celebrated because of security concerns.

Read related articles here:

Sanusi's rival, Bayero, cancels planned Durbar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, had called off his scheduled Eid-el-Fitr Durbar, citing security advice and consultations with key stakeholders.

The decision, announced in a late-night video statement on Wednesday, follows weeks of tension surrounding competing Durbar plans between Bayero and the reinstated 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng