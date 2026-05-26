A Nigerian bride has gone viral on TikTok after filming herself sweeping each of her in-laws' compounds in the morning

According to the bride, the custom allegedly demands that every bride should sweep each of her in-laws' compounds

The video sparked mixed reactions on TikTok, as many social media users stormed the comments section to react

A video posted by a Nigerian lady showing her carrying out early morning sweeping across several compounds has drawn attention online.

The footage captured the bride moving from one compound to another with a broom in hand, performing the task at daybreak.

Bride captures herself sweeping in-laws' compounds. Photo credit: @queencyplace1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride sweeps in-laws' compounds in video

The lady, who posts on TikTok under the handle @queencyplace1, explained the reason behind the activity in her clip.

She stated that the practice formed part of a custom expected of every bride originating from her tribe.

According to her, it was required that each bride sweep all the compounds belonging to her in-laws early in the morning.

She said:

"Sweeping each of my in-law's compound early in the morning as custom demands from Etsako bride."

Bride films herself sweeping her in-laws' compounds. Photo credit: @queencyplace1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as bride shares experience

As the clip began to circulate on TikTok, it garnered lots of responses from viewers on the platform.

The comments section filled rapidly as users shared their thoughts on what they had watched.

Some expressed surprise at the tradition, while others discussed the role of cultural practices in marriage.

@Judi-amie003 said:

"We do this too in my hometown, I could remember when I was still at home, we were always Happy following our new wife to sweep compound and after they’ll give us kola (money). Congratulations dear."

@Adesua said:

"When I do my own I no go village o my uncles came to Lagos and I send things to the elders at home."

@shez_mimi said:

"Oh, I did this too. And to the people saying nonsense, I don't think she swept all the full compound. I didn't, you just sweep a little just so your broom marks can show, besides, other unmarried ladies can follow you. I went with three other girls."

@Agbanchala said:

"I did it too in my husbands villa. My MIL say make I no even stress myself, say make I rub broom from everybody house enter inside go sleep."

@Kimberly Yesufu said:

"I no do o, me and my husband Etsako, nobody asked me to do. Congratulations. I love seeing fellow Etsako sisters."

@LUXURY HAIR VENDOR said:

"I’m from Estako, Agenebode to be precise. None of my sisters or cousins has ever done this. I got married Dec last year and I didn’t do this o. Abi na new tradition be this one."

@Mhiz Ella said:

"My husband side Dey do same but my mother-in-law no gree she said my waist Dey important Biko."

@April bby added:

"Thank God say I be igbo and my side no dey do this kind thing because laziness no go allow me sweep anybody compound. I never sweep my papa own finish self."

See the post below:

New bride sweeps family compound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady showed how her brother’s new bride swept the entire family compound as part of their marriage rites.

She mentioned the significance of the action and her tribe, while sharing what would happen if the bride refused.

Source: Legit.ng