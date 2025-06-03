The Kano state police command has banned the celebration of the yearly durbar festival in the northwest state

This came hours after the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, ordered the district heads to converge in Kano city ahead of the celebration

However, the police maintained that the previous directive during the Eid-ei-Fitr still stands and that the durbar should not be celebrated because of security concerns

The police in Kano state have reiterated their position on the ban on the celebration of durbar activities during the Eid al-Adha celebration. The police's comment came hours after Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II ordered the district heads to assemble at Kano city ahead of the annual celebration of the durbar.

The police command had previously imposed the ban during the last Eid-el-Fitr celebration, and it remains in effect. According to the police, intelligence reports indicate that some groups plan to use the durbar to undermine security and public order in the state. The police have consulted with relevant security stakeholders and decided to strictly enforce the ban to ensure public safety.

Kano: Police speaks on Eid-el-Kabir celebrations

In a press statement, the police command outlined specific security measures that must be adhered to during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. These measures include no horse or animal riding, no car racing, and no unlawful possession or display of firearms or weapons. The police are taking these steps to prevent any potential security threats and maintain law and order in the state.

Leadershop reported that the police have also warned parents and guardians to prevent their children from being used by "subversive elements" during the celebrations. Residents have been urged to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid any actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order. By taking these measures, the police aim to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for all.

How police counter Sanusi in Kano

According to the command, the decision to ban durbar activities has put the police at odds with the cultural traditions of the Emirate Council. However, the police prioritise public safety and security, and their decision is guided by intelligence reports and consultations with security stakeholders.

The police command is committed to strictly enforcing the ban and ensuring that all security measures are adhered to during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. By doing so, they hope to prevent any security breaches and maintain peace and stability in the state.

The Eid al-Adha celebration has been scheduled to be held on Friday, June 6, and the durbar celebration is historically attached to the sallah celebration as it is usually held on the third day of the Islamic festival.

Eid-al-Adha 2025: list of festival to watch out for

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eid al-Adha 2025 is another period for Nigerians to experience a series of festivals across the country, and prominent among them is Ojude Oba.

The Sallah holiday has always been an occasion where people turn out in several cities across the country for celebration.

The Eid al-Adha festival is one of the ritual rites carried out in the Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th month of the lunar calendar, to remember the sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim in the Islamic practice.

