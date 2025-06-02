Eid al-Adha 2025 is another period for Nigerians to experience a series of festivals across the country, and prominent among them is Ojude Oba

The Sallah holiday has always been an occasion where people turn out in several cities across the country for celebration

The Eid al-Adha festival is one of the ritual rites carried out in the Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th month of the lunar calendar, to remember the sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim in the Islamic practice

Muslims across the world are expected to celebrate the 2025 Eid al-Adha on Friday, June 6, a period that has always been a festive occasion in Nigeria, as people turn out in several cities across the country for celebration.

The Eid al-Adha festival is one of the ritual rites carried out in the Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th month of the lunar calendar, to remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim in the Islamic practice.

Ojude Oba and Durbar festivals to hold during the Eid al-Adha period in Nigeria Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

What is the significance of Dhul Hijjah?

Authorities earlier confirmed that the 2025 Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025, following the declaration by Saudi Arabia that Thursday, June 5, would be the last day of Arafat.

The ritual rites involved taking six days in Mecca and Medina, the location where Prophet Ibrahim reportedly carried out the act, and those who could not travel to Saudi Arabia from Nigeria are expected to kill animals if they can do so.

In Nigeria, the celebration is always colourful with several palace festivals and displays of culture. Some of the festivals are listed below:

Ojude Oba festival

The Ojude Oba Festival is an ancient celebration among the Yoruba people of Ijebu-Ode, a town in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria. This vibrant festival takes place on the third day after Eid al-Adha (Ileya), honouring the Awujale of Ijebuland, the royal majesty.

During the festivities, cultural age groups known as regberegbe—composed of indigenes, friends, and associates—parade at the front courtyard of the king’s palace. It’s a magnificent gathering that draws around a million people from different parts of the world, especially those of Yoruba descent and, notably, people of Ijebu origin worldwide.

Eid al-Adha 2025: Photos from Ojude Oba festival Photo Credit: @FotoNugget

Source: Twitter

Northern Durbar Festival

This is another festival that is celebrated across major cities in the northern parts of Nigeria during the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr (end of Ramadan) and Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Lamb). The festival, which is more particular to the Hausa people, is spectacular with horse parades, military and cultural heritage displays.

The festival is often celebrated in several northern cities. This included Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Akko, Sokoto, Zazzau, Bauchi, Bida and Ilorin. However, the Ilorin Durbar festival trended in 2024 more than others, it was highly projected on social media.

Eid al-Adha 2025: 11 states to share 6,000 cows

An Islamic organisation, the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), has announced the plan to slaughter and share 6,000 cows in 11 states across Nigeria for the celebration of Eid-al-Adha, also known as Sallah

According to the report, the beneficiary states include nine from northern Nigeria and one from the South-West

This came days after it was announced that the 2025 Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Friday, June 6

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng