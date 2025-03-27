Emir Aminu Ado Bayero suspended his planned Eid Durbar in Kano due to security concerns after consultations with elders and stakeholders

The cancellation comes amid a prolonged power struggle between Bayero and rival Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II over the Kano throne

Bayero urged residents to prioritize peace, while the unresolved emirate dispute continues to fuel political tensions in the state

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has called off his scheduled Eid-el-Fitr Durbar, citing security advice and consultations with key stakeholders.

The decision, announced in a late-night video statement on Wednesday, follows weeks of tension surrounding competing Durbar plans between Bayero and the reinstated 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Both Aminu Ado Bayero and Sanusi earlier announced plans to hold Eid Durbar in Kano.

Bayero initially planned to hold Durbar

Bayero had earlier informed the Kano State Police Command of his intention to hold a separate Durbar, a move that came shortly after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved Sanusi’s preparations for the traditional event.

However, after discussions with elders, scholars, and members of his council, Bayero opted to suspend the festivities to avoid potential unrest.

“The Eid Durbar is not a do-or-die affair,” he stated.

“If it poses any risk of unrest or disorder, then it is necessary to suspend it.”

He urged residents of Kano to prioritize peace and unity during the festive period, encouraging Muslims to focus on strengthening family and communal bonds.

Bayero also extended his congratulations to the Muslim community for completing Ramadan and prayed for continued blessings.

Kano's game of throne worsens with Durbar cancellation

The cancellation highlights the lingering dispute over the Kano Emirate throne, where Bayero and Sanusi have both asserted their legitimacy for nearly ten months.

The conflict stems from political and legal battles that have left the ancient city divided between two rival emirs.

While the Durbar is a cherished cultural tradition, Bayero’s decision reflects concerns over escalating tensions. His move has been seen as an effort to prevent further instability in a state already grappling with deep-seated political rivalries.

Authorities have yet to comment on whether Sanusi’s Durbar will proceed as planned. However, Bayero’s withdrawal from the event may ease immediate tensions, even as the broader struggle for the emirate’s leadership remains unresolved.

Deputy Speaker avoids recognizing Bayero during public event

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ongoing emirship tussle in Kano had taken yet another dramatic turn on Friday, March 21, as the Deputy Speaker of the national assembly, Benjamin Kalu, conspicuously avoided recognizing Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano during a high-profile event at the University of Calabar.

A political analyst suggested that the snub could be linked to the broader political dynamics in the country.

Checks by Legit.ng revealed that the Deputy Speaker was among the dignitaries who attended the 50th Anniversary and 37th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar, where he delivered a keynote address titled “Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centered Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075.”

