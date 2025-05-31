The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity as he speaks about economic hardship in Nigeria

At an event in Abuja on Saturday, May 31, Sanusi II said he understood poverty when he became Kano emir

The former CBN governor, who also stated that many elites in the country do not have an understanding of what poverty is, urged economic managers to inculcate the virtues of empathy

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that he got to know what poverty truly is when he mounted the throne.

I only knew what poverty is when I became Emir – Sanusi Lamido. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Nigerian elites don’t understand poverty - Emir Sanusi

Sanusi made this revelation in a goodwill message at a public lecture with the theme: “Weaponization of poverty as a means of underdevelopment: A case study of Nigeria,” commemorating the 60th birthday celebration of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja, on Saturday, May 31.

The former CBN Governor said:

“Many of the elite in Nigeria do not know what poverty is. As an economist, former CBN Governor, I see the numbers. I did not know poverty until I became Emir.

“And you go to the village and see the water they drink, the houses they live in, they two block classrooms without roofs.

“Do we actually love the people or do we just love ruling over them? What are our priorities. We make overheads and underpasses for ourselves in the cities while there in the rural areas cannot reach hospitals. We are in crisis, how do we get out should be our focus.”

Sanusi charged those saddled with the responsibility of leadership to inculcate the virtues of empathy with those they’ve been given a responsibility to lead.

The 16th Emir of Kano Sanusi II attended Rotimi Amaechi's book launch in Abuja on Saturday. Photo credit: Abba Attijjani

Source: Facebook

Sanusi decries spate of economic hardship in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II expressed serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.

Emir Sanusi also praised the Kano state government for providing fertilizers for farmers and called for more measures to address ongoing economic challenges.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, reiterated the government's commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring food accessibility.

Sanusi speaks on controversial remarks on Tinubu’s policies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emir Muhammad Sanusi II has addressed the controversy over his comments on President Tinubu’s economic reforms.

He maintained that his words were misinterpreted and stressed his support for the Tinubu-led government’s policies.

Sanusi said his remarks supported Tinubu's reforms, while also acknowledging the sacrifices Nigerians were making due to past economic mismanagement.

