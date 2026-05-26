A Nigerian student of the University of Ibadan has gone viral on social media after sharing her amazing academic story

In a now-viral post shared via her LinkedIn account, she spoke about the milestones she achieved since entering the university

Social media users who came across her post on the platform stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian undergraduate at the University of Ibadan drew attention online after recounting the academic and personal strides she made during her first year at the institution.

Her post quickly went viral and resonated with numerous users who praised her resilience and progress.

University of Ibadan fresher reflects on first year milestones. Photo credit: Adejayan Grace/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

UI student shares amazing milestones

The student, identified as Adejayan Grace on LinkedIn, explained that she had returned to the platform after a period away and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her experiences.

She described the preceding year as one marked by several initial achievements alongside less conspicuous successes.

Although she acknowledged that not every effort had yielded the desired outcome, she noted that looking back allowed her to recognise personal development.

She emphasised that growth did not always appear substantial, yet remained worthy of acknowledgement, and proceeded to outline key moments from that period.

Grace stated that she had secured admission to the University of Ibadan following three attempts at the national university entrance examination.

She reflected that the process had instilled in her a level of perseverance she had not encountered before.

She also recalled participating in a cooking contest organised by the university’s students’ union on behalf of her hall of residence, an experience she regarded as one of her more significant challenges.

The team emerged victorious, and she jokingly suggested that she might now be referred to by a culinary nickname.

In addition, she mentioned creating a great number of festive-themed written pieces for the Christmas season, each accompanied by an illustration intended to convey the mood of the content.

UI student who wrote JAMB 3 times shares her story. Photo credit: Adejayan Grace/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Through this work, she aimed to help others engage with the seasonal atmosphere in advance of the holiday.

She further noted that she had successfully completed her first academic year, scaling the adjustments, demands, and process of settling into university life.

Concluding her post, Grace indicated her intention to be more active in the coming year, both on the networking platform and more broadly.

She invited others to connect and progress alongside her, and asked readers to share their own reflections on the past year.

In her words:

"𝑺𝒏𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒔 𝒊𝒏. 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐈 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭. It is been a while here, but I’m back, and I’m grateful. 2025 was a year of many firsts and quiet wins for me. I did not win some, too. But looking back, I can see growth. One of the things I learnt is that, growth does not always have to look big, but it is always worth celebrating. Here are a few of my highlights from 2025. I got admitted into the University of Ibadan, after writing UTME three times. The journey taught me perseverance like never before.

"I faced one of my biggest fear and represented my hall in the UI’SU cooking competition and we won! (Y'all can call me Chef Grace.) I wrote 50+ Christmas-themed content pieces, each with a image that depicts the content. That way, I was able to get people feel and embrace the season, even before Christmas. I completed my first year in the university. The transition, the stretch, the settling, the adaptation, I did it. 2026, I’m showing up fully, here on LinkedIn, and in life. Let’s connect and grow together. How was your 2025?"

Reactions as UI student shares academic story

Her account sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages in the comments, with many Nigerians commending her determination and achievements.

Oluwaseunarafunmi Ayo-Adebamiro reacted:

"You're doing great Oluwafolasemipe. Keep thriving, I'm rooting for you."

Grace said:

"I'm grateful for growth!"

UI couple bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man celebrated the conclusion of his physiotherapy studies at the University of Ibadan, alongside his lover.

He listed their achievements and awards, revealing that they both emerged as the best male and female graduates in their department.

Source: Legit.ng