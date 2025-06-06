Nigerian Muslims on Friday, June 6, 2025, joined their counterparts in the world to mark another Eid-el Kabir

This followed the earlier announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto and the President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, declaring Wednesday, May 28, 2025, as the first day of the month of Dhul hajj

Amid the Eid-el-Kabir 2025 celebration, lawmaker Temitope Adedeji Adewale felicitated with Muslims across Nigeria, especially in Lagos and Ifako-Ijaiye, urging kindness as the nation overcomes economic challenges

Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state - Temitope Adedeji Adewale, the majority leader of the Lagos state house of assembly, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim faithful as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir 2025.

Adewale, member of the Lagos state house of assembly representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 01, called on residents to embrace the values of sacrifice, kindness, and togetherness.

Eid-el-Kabir 2025 message

In a personal message on Friday, June 6, 2025, shared through his media office, Adewale reflected on the meaning of the season, describing it as a time to look inward and reach outward.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

“Eid-el-Adha reminds us that life isn’t just about what we can take, but also about what we’re willing to give — whether it’s our time, our love, or our support for one another."

He added:

“Let’s take this moment to show kindness in simple ways — check on a neighbour, share a meal, lend a helping hand. That’s the true spirit of this celebration."

Speaking on his work for the constituency, the lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to building an Ifako-Ijaiye 01 where everyone feels seen and supported.

He said:

“As your representative, I’m deeply committed to making sure progress and opportunity aren’t just words — but things you can feel in your everyday life."

He rounded off with wishes for the Muslim faithful, saying:

“I wish you and your families peace, good health, and joy — today and always. Barka da Sallah.”

Legit.ng understands that to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir 2025, Adewale distributed over 400 bags of rice, 30 cows, 45 rams, gallons of vegetable oil, and millions in cash gifts, among other items to his constituents.

