Kano state - The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said his daughters would retaliate should their husbands ever slap them.

Emir Sanusi said he has warned his daughters not to return to him from their marriage with complaints of being slapped unless they have defended themselves.

Emir Sanusi said he did not send my daughters to be abused Photo credit: Lamido Sanusi Lamido

He stated this while speaking at the National Dialogue Conference on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention from an Islamic perspective on Monday, December 9.

As reported by Vanguard, the traditional ruler reaffirmed his stance on domestic violence.

The first-class monarch emphasized that any form of domestic violence, including beating, is explicitly prohibited in Islam.

Sanusi said he did not send his daughters to be abused by any man in marriage.

“Beating your wife, daughter, or any woman is haram (forbidden). Violence against another human being violates their basic dignity. We must teach our daughters not to tolerate it and educate our sons that it is unacceptable.”

The monarch added that:

“If my daughters are ever slapped by their husbands, they know I expect them to slap back. I did not send my daughters to be abused. If you dislike her, send her back to me, but do not raise your hand against her.”

