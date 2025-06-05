The relocation of the 2025 Ilorin Emirate Durbar Festival from the historic Emir’s Palace to the Kwara Baseball Court in Adewole has triggered public outrage

Prominent voices, including ex-Speaker Professor Ali Ahmad and influencer Amonpe Amuntutu, have criticized the move

The Durbar Committee insists the shift is for logistical reasons, not politics, and maintains the event remains rooted in Ilorin’s heritage

Residents of Ilorin are expressing outrage over the decision to relocate the 2025 Ilorin Emirate Durbar Festival from the traditional Emir’s Palace to the Kwara Baseball Court in Adewole, Ilorin, the political ward of the state governor.

A visit by Legit.ng to the new venue on Wednesday showed ongoing renovations being carried out by the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee to make the location suitable for the grand cultural celebration.

The move to relocate the historical celebration has been met with backlash.

The site has two pavilions(with no fewer than 3,000 sitting capacity together) and other ongoing upgrades to accommodate the crowd expected at the festival.

Durbar's venue relocation condemned

The shift from the iconic Ojude Oba (Emir’s Palace) to a government-associated area has sparked a wave of criticisms from residents, cultural enthusiasts, and prominent figures in the community.

Speaking to Legit.ng at the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and constitutional lawyer, Professor Ali Ahmad, lamented the change.

“Normally we used to do Durbar at Ojude Oba but this year some people called the committee that they should move the venue to another place and they did, which is very bad,” he said.

“Those people that are behind this are no more around in the city. If you look at it, they won't come to the Eid or Durbar. They've scattered everything and run away. We were supposed to check these people very well before listening to them because they will still repeat this in 2027,” he added while addressing newsmen.

Social media has also been ablaze with criticism. Amonpe Amuntutu, a well-known Ilorin heritage advocate and influencer, shared her frustration in a strongly worded post.

“As a daughter of Ilorin Emirate and a pioneer of Ilorin heritage, culture, and tradition, I write based on Durbar 2025,” she said

“Durbar Committee and you concur to this? Holding Durbar in Adewole? I am not just disappointed but shy and weak to say Ilorin maintains their heritage and have prestige and respect for the Emir.”

She continued:

“What do we call this? Abolishment of culture and tradition? A slap on the face of the Emir? No matter the dispute or differences, there are things you don't do to avoid future negative reflections on our name. Any Ilorite who feels it's okay to hold Durbar in Adewole is a hypocrite.”

Political interference suspected in relocation move

The decision to hold the festival at the Baseball Court has also fueled speculations about political interference, with some residents alleging that the venue was chosen due to the sponsorship of the event by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In response, the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee denied claims that it received N150 million from the Kwara State Government to host the festival. Committee Chairman, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Alapasanpa, and Secretary, Professor Ibrahim Jawondo, held a press briefing in Ilorin where they dismissed the allegations as “baseless and a figment of imagination.”

“The Durbar is for the Emir, not politicians,” said Alapasanpa.

“Anyone can partner with us, but there is no pressure or obligation. We have repeatedly clarified this, the event’s planning and funding are autonomous.”

He added:

“We have survived 18 annual Durbar through partnerships. We never pleaded for or relied on government sponsorship because government comes; government goes.”

The committee explained that the relocation was not politically motivated, but rather due to the limitations of the Emir’s Palace.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been suspected of attempting to interfere in royal affairs. Photo: FB/Kwara state government

“We’re not taking Durbar out of the palace entirely. Other activities like free medical examinations and artefacts exhibitions by local artisans will still hold in the palace,” Alapasanpa said.

“But for the main procession, the palace has become inadequate, having only one entry point compared to seven at the Baseball Park. The new venue also offers better parking and safety conditions.”

The committee also traced the Durbar’s origin to 1830, following Ilorin’s victory over the Old Oyo Empire and Baruba warriors. According to Alapasanpa, the festival was never about conquest but a symbol of peace and unity among Ilorin’s multiethnic communities.

“This year, the Emir is expected to ride through the historic path from Ita Ogunbo to Ita Kudimo before heading to the Baseball Park,” he revealed.

“The 2025 celebration, themed ‘Unity in Diversity – Ilorin’s Timeless Gift’, will highlight our legacy of peaceful coexistence.”

Amid the controversy, attention has also turned to the uncompleted pavilion project at the Emir’s Palace, which was initiated by Kwara Central Senator, Saliu Mustapha.

Senior Special Assistant on Communications to the Governor, Ibraheem Abdullateef Akolu, shared the committee’s stance on the matter, noting that the Senator introduced the pavilion plan without consulting them.

“The committee was already discussing with the state government and stakeholders before the senator rushed to present his version,” Akolu said.

“His design differed from the committee’s original plan. The Durbar Committee supports the government's decision to enforce the law and safety protocols, and the Emir, a retired judge, is not backing illegality.”

Akolu also emphasized that the Governor is the biggest sponsor of the Durbar Festival in the last six years, and the committee has called for unity and collaboration from all Ilorin indigenes.

