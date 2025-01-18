Emir Muhammad Sanusi II has addressed the controversy over his comments on President Tinubu’s economic reforms

He maintained that his words were misinterpreted and stressed his support for the Tinubu-led government’s policies

Sanusi said his remarks supported Tinubu's reforms, while also acknowledging the sacrifices Nigerians were making due to past economic mismanagement

The 16th Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent comments on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Sanusi II, who spoke earlier in the week during an event held in Lagos to honour the late human rights activist and legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, expressed disappointment over what he described as the sensationalisation and misrepresentation of his words.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government said "it is deeply disappointing" that President Tinubu's 'reforms', "widely recognised as essential by global experts—including Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him."

Top Nigerian government official Mohammed Idris tied Sanusi's purported criticism to "a shift in loyalty"

The FG said it finds it "amusing" that Emir Sanusi would "publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism."

Tinubu’s reforms: "My words, sensationalised" Sanusi

Clarifying his remarks, Sanusi II insisted that his statements were taken out of context, reducing the broader message of his speech to a single paragraph.

The Emir also insisted that his speech supported the government’s reforms while acknowledging the sacrifices Nigerians were enduring due to years of economic mismanagement.

“They took one paragraph out of context and sensationalized it,” Sanusi II said.

“Nothing about the nuanced support given to the government. That there are arguments supporting the reforms. That we are paying a price for decades of mismanagement before Tinubu. That there is light at the end of the tunnel. That we should all pray and support the system and talk about the good things happening.”

As reported by Leadership, he stated that his remarks were ideologically charged but misunderstood, adding that his reference to “friends” in government was a coded message meant for specific individuals.

“There is just no point dragging the matter. Hopefully, at some point, those in government will recognize I was speaking for them in an ideologically charged environment,” he said.

