Just In: Former Nigerian Minister Jibril Aminu Dies
Yola, Adamawa state - Professor Jibril Aminu, a former minister of education and petroleum, has died.
As reported by Arise TV News, Professor Aminu's death was confirmed on Wednesday, June 4, by Abdullahi Prambe, Adamawa state's commissioner for housing and urban development.
Vanguard also noted the sad update in a report on Thursday, June 5. The news of the 85-year-old ex-public official's death was first announced in a Facebook post by former senator and human rights advocate, Shehu Sani. Sani praised the late professor’s contributions to national development.
He said:
“He constructed the Eleme Refinery and most of the petroleum depots in the country when he was the petroleum minister. He decentralised and reformed the NNPC. Since he left office, none has been added.”
Sani added:
“He served as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri and headed the National Universities Commission (NUC) in the 1970s. He represented Adamawa in the Senate twice.
“He was the best medical student at the UCH Ibadan in the 60s — a rare feat for a northerner at that time. The nation has lost one of its greatest intellectuals and visionary leaders.”
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.