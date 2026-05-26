The presidency has urged residents and religious groups in Kwara and Kogi to temporarily suspend mountain prayer gatherings

Officials warned that forests and isolated worship locations had increasingly become hideouts for bandits and other criminal elements

Religious leaders and residents were advised to cooperate with security agencies and consider safer worship centres while operations continue

The presidency has called on residents and religious organisations in Kwara and Kogi states to temporarily halt prayer gatherings on mountains and in forest areas due to worsening security concerns in parts of the North Central region.

The appeal was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the North Central, Abiodun Essiet, in a statement released on Monday, May 25.

Essiet, left, urges the temporary suspension of mountaintop worship in bandit-infested areas. Photo: FB/AbiodunEssiet

Source: Twitter

According to a report by Punch, the advisory focused on “Ori Oke” prayer activities, a popular form of worship among many Yoruba Christians who gather on mountaintops for spiritual retreats and prayers.

Why suspend mountain prayer gatherings now?

According to the presidency, isolated prayer locations have increasingly become vulnerable to criminal activities, including attacks linked to bandits and other armed groups operating within forested communities.

“The Office of the SSA to the President on Community Engagement, North Central, has appealed to residents and religious groups in Kwara and Kogi States to temporarily suspend Ori Oke prayer gatherings until the security situation in the affected areas stabilises,” the statement read.

Officials said the temporary measure was introduced to reduce exposure to danger while security agencies continue operations aimed at restoring peace in affected areas.

“God is omnipotent and can be worshipped anywhere,” the statement noted.

The presidency warned that gatherings in remote areas could place worshippers and surrounding communities at risk, especially as security agencies intensify surveillance and enforcement activities across vulnerable locations.

What security concerns exist in region?

Recent attacks and growing fears over armed groups operating within forest corridors in parts of Kwara and Kogi have raised concerns among residents. Security agencies have continued operations targeting criminal hideouts across several communities in the North Central zone.

Presidency appealed to communities to support ongoing security operations in vulnerable areas. Photo: ABAT, ABiodunEssiet

Source: Facebook

The presidency urged religious leaders and residents to cooperate with security authorities by complying with the temporary suspension. Officials said community support remained necessary to improve safety and reduce opportunities for criminal activities.

“Our security agencies are working tirelessly; your cooperation will help safeguard communities and reduce opportunities for criminal activity,” the statement said.

Religious organisations were also encouraged to consider safer worship centres while the security situation remains under review. Residents were advised to stay alert and report suspicious movements or activities to security agencies promptly.

The Presidency described the directive as a precautionary step intended to protect lives and assist ongoing security operations in vulnerable parts of the two states.

Terrorists invade churches during Easter, abduct many

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that terrorists launched a deadly assault on Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state, targeting two Christian churches during Easter celebrations.

The attack left at least seven people dead and resulted in the abduction of several others, causing widespread fear among residents.

Source: Legit.ng