A young lady has shared a childhood memory of an intimacy education conversation she had with her mother

Her younger sister interrupted the conversation by reminding their mother what made her quiet for two days

Her parents' silence for two days sparked mixed and hilarious reactions on social media

A young lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a childhood memory involving an intimacy education conversation between her and her mother.

The story, which was posted on X by @mylovedes_1, has sparked widespread reactions from users who found the family dynamic relatable.

A young lady shares funny conversation with her mother and sister during a talk about intimacy before marriage. Photo credit: Sia Kambou/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The lady recalled that the incident happened when she was still a teenager and her mother was giving her the traditional advice to wait until marriage before she gets close with the opposite gender.

Parent keeps quiet following intimacy talk

The conversation took an unexpected turn when her younger sister overheard the advice and interrupted with a surprising reminder.

The younger sister pointed out that she and her sibling were already present in their parents’ wedding photos, indicating that the parents did not follow the same advice she was giving to her children.

Following the comment, the lady explained that the atmosphere in the home changed immediately.

@mylovedes_1 wrote:

"When I was a teen my younger sister overheard my mom giving me the talk, telling me to wait for marriage. My sister then reminded her we were in our parents' wedding photos. both parents were silent for two days."

Reactions as mother gives the-talk with daughter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@ceriseroz said:

"This reminds me of when my mom gave my sister a mini talk. She told my sister to always use condoms and when my sister asked if she did, you could hear a penny drop."

@dontcallmechia said:

"I think that’s one of the reasons my parents never tried because i would’ve “well actually”ed myself into a punishment."

@coldtakeinc said:

"Not them going radio silent for 48 hours like they got exposed on live tv. 😂"

See the hilarious post below:

Couple who met at Babcock gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that thirteen years after they first crossed paths at Babcock University in their year one, two former Babcock University students are now husband and wife.

Source: Legit.ng