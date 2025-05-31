A man, Adamu Muhammed Tenimu, displayed a dramatic scene at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, in Lokoja, after his wife delivered triplets, "three baby girls"

According to the man, though he is grateful to God for the miracle but he is confused and sad, considering his present predicament

Family members, friends, and hospital sympathisers have called on Nigerians and the Kogi state government to assist the couple with medical supplies, nutrition and more

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

There was a mild drama at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, Kogi state, on Friday, May 30, as a man identified as Adamu Muhammed Tenimu, reportedly fainted after receiving the news that his wife had delivered a set of triplets.

Man lose consciousness in the hospital after wife delivered triplets in Kogi. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, May 31, eyewitnesses disclosed that the man, upon hearing that his wife had given birth to three babies, all girls, was overwhelmed by emotion and slumped.

Hospital officials and sympathisers quickly came to his aid and successfully revived him.

The new mother and her triplets were said to be in stable condition.

The triplets, born weighing 1.8kg, 2.0kg, and 2.3kg, respectively, have been placed under observation at the hospital’s neonatal unit and are responding well.

Man who fainted after wife gave birth in Kogi hospital cites concerns. Photo credit: Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja

Source: UGC

Man who slumped expressed joy and sadness

Speaking to journalists shortly after regaining consciousness, Muhammed, a job seeker, expressed a mixture of joy and sadness, citing his inability to meet the financial responsibilities that now accompany the birth.

According to him, the family had only struggled to prepare for one baby as the pregnancy had not been regularly scanned due to financial constraints.

“I thank God for this miracle, but I am confused and sad. I didn’t know we were expecting triplets. Right now, we don’t even have the means and financial capacity to pay the hospital bills, let alone care for three babies at once,” he said, while shedding tears profusely.

“This blessing is huge, but so is the burden. I don’t even have money to buy diapers or baby food. I don’t know where to start,” he lamented.

Family in urgent need of medical supplies, nutrition and others

Onlookers who confirmed the situation stated that while the birth was successful, the family was in urgent need of medical supplies, nutrition, and financial aid to support the care of the newborns.

“The babies are healthy, but this family needs help. We are calling on the government, NGOs, religious groups, and well-meaning Nigerians to support them,” a family member said.

Friends and well-wishers of the family have also begun a mobilisation drive, calling on citizens including the Kogi state government led by Usman Ododo, to assist in whatever capacity they can.

“We urge the Kogi state government and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to intervene,” said Mr. Nuhu Alhassan, a colleague.

Source: Legit.ng