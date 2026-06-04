Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he made seven half-time changes against Poland

Nigeria and Poland played a 2-2 draw in an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Warsaw

The Super Eagles will play against World Cup-bound Portugal on June 10 to wrap up the international window

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he made seven half-time changes during Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw.

Poland forced a draw against Nigeria at the National Stadium after a late goal from Przemysław Wiśniewski equalised for the Red-Whites.

Super Eagles stars before their 2-2 draw against Poland. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, Terem Moffi opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 23rd minute, before debutant Kacper Potulski equalised at halftime. Paul Onuachu scored Nigeria’s second goal from the penalty spot in the 78th-minute.

Both teams played balanced attacking football, and either side could have won as Nigeria had goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to thank for two brilliant saves in the second half.

Chelle reacts to Super Eagles draw

The Super Eagles continued their unbeaten run in regulation time under the manager, and yesterday was the closest they came to losing their first match in 90 minutes.

Eric Chelle admitted that the result reflected the true nature of the match, and he appreciates the draw because Poland came close to winning it.

“The 2-2 scoreline reflects this match well. I don’t forget that the Poles could have scored at least two more goals against us in the second half, so this draw is valuable to us,” he said via Sportowefakty.

The Franco-Malian, who usually reserves his substitution till around the hour mark, made seven half-time substitutions against Poland, and he explained why during his post-match conference.

Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, Paul Onuachu, Calvin Bassey, Raphael Onyedika, Rafiu Durosinmi and Philip Otele replaced Emmanuel Fernandez, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi, Igoh Ogbu, Frank Onyeka, Tochukwu Nnadi and Akor Adams.

“They were already on vacation. That's why I made seven changes at halftime. Our captain usually does a lot more on the pitch, but after 60 minutes, he was practically gone,” he added.

Eric Chelle explains his substitutions against Poland. Photo by Jakub Porzycki.

Source: Getty Images

Poland and Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the Poles are done with their friendly games, while Nigeria will face Poland on June 10.

Chelle confirmed that he will take the same approach of heavy rotation for the match against Portugal because his players are out of shape.

“The approach will be similar because, as I mentioned, my players are out of shape. Why do we need these two matches in the middle of the summer holidays?” he concluded.

Jan Urban reacts after Poland vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Jan Urban reacted after his Poland side forced the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 2-2 draw in a friendly match in Warsaw.

The Polish manager admitted that his team had the problem of conceding cheap goals, but should not be judged because of friendly matches.

Source: Legit.ng