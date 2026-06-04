A Nigerian man who attended Covenant University graduated with a first-class engineering degree

The school celebrated the young man on his achievements and shared his study secrets and tips

The story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to react to the young man’s achievement

A Covenant University graduate, Egwari Michael, was celebrated for bagging a first-class degree in information and communication engineering.

The intelligent young man had scored 345 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) he used to secure his admission.

Covenant University posts UTME score of graduate who won Oyedepo's scholarship. Photo: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

Covenant University celebrates first-class engineering graduate

On the Covenant University Facebook page, the inspiring story of the young man was shared, alongside his study principles.

The Facebook post read:

“The journey of academic excellence is rarely about luck; it is about a deliberate system of discipline and consistency. From 345 JAMB to First Class: The Egwari Michael Blueprint

"Graduating with a First Class degree in Information and Communication Engineering from Covenant University is a feat that demands more than just raw intelligence. For Egwari Michael Chukwuyenum, a 2023 graduate of Covenant University, it was the result of a calculated mindset, spiritual grounding, and a unique approach to academic "balance."

"The Early Vision: Michael’s journey didn't start at the university gates. With a staggering JAMB score of 345, he entered Covenant University in 2018 not just with hope, but with a clear target. He understood early on that a First Class is won through the synergy of confidence, humility, and a total dependence on God’s strength.

"The "Consistency" Strategy. While many students focus on "acing" their favorite subjects, Michael adopted a different philosophy: Total Coverage.

"Understanding the Curve: He recognized that a high GPA isn't built on one or two perfect scores, but on maintaining high averages across allcourses.

"Targeted Preparation: He prioritized tests as the "foundation" of the final grade. By identifying his weakest subjects early, he turned potential liabilities into strengths.

"The Teaching Method: Michael used teaching as a tool for mastery. By explaining complex concepts to his peers, he solidified his own understanding and ensured he was exam-ready long before the papers were set.

"More Than Just Grades: The DOF Influence As a beneficiary of the David Oyedepo Foundation (DOF) Scholarship, Michael’s growth extended far beyond the classroom. The scholarship served as a laboratory for character development, requiring:

"Mental Expansion: Constant engagement with leadership and spiritual literature.

"Selfless Service: Active participation in community development and voluntary work.

"Accountability: Maintaining the rigorous academic standards required to remain a scholar.

"Today, Michael stands not just as an engineer, but as a well-rounded leader prepared to solve real-world problems."

Covenant University celebrated a first-class graduate who won Oyedepo’s scholarship to study at the institution. Photo: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng