A Nigerian woman has alleged that her husband abandoned her after realising that she was pregnant with quadruplets

The woman spoke in a trending video in which she alleged that the man disappeared when she was four months along in her pregnancy

She said she gave birth without financial assistance and that there is no money to even buy clothes for the children

A man reportedly abandoned his wife when she was four months pregnant, and she has narrated her ordeal online.

In a video posted on X, the woman said she was left to care for the four children alone, without the help of her husband.

The new mum says her husband ran away when she was 4 months pregnant. Photo credit: Instagram/fatitellgistblog.

According to the video posted by Oyindamola, the woman gave birth to quadruplets.

The caption on the post read:

"Her husband rån away after finding out his wife gave birth to 4 babies at once."

The woman who was seen with her children said she did not have money to take care of them. She said there was no money at all, to the extent that she has not been able to buy clothes for the four kids.

The woman who spoke in the Yoruba language said she is from Owode, Idi Iroko area of Ogun state.

Her words:

"Please help me. I am the mother of quadruplets from Owode, Idi Iroko. My husband ran away when I was four months pregnant. I don't have anything."

She called on Nigerians to help her, saying that her mother is just a fufu seller.

"My mother is a fufu seller. People abroad, please help me. There is no money. I haven't even bought clothes for the kids."

See the post below:

Reactions to video of woman who gave birth to quadruplets

@TVNDEY said:

"Omo this is not nice , you can’t love your wife and leave her like this because of what you both created . I know it’s not easy to order 5k fish and be served a tray of sea food platter without return policy."

@echoeofself said:

"The other day I saw the news of a bricklayer who absconded and left his wife in the hospital with their triplets. Now this is a quadruplet. I pray God provides for them."

@thealexisJnr said:

"Very wicked husband. You don't have money and put the woman in this condition. And you ran away. He needs to be arrested for doing such."

@Tha_Mentalist said:

"She should probably give 2 up for adoption and keep 2."

@FLACKO_VVS said:

"He will still come back. Irresponsible act but I guess he was traumatized."

@PatrickkNedu said:

"Make them catch that werey to come take care of him responsibilities. He no go climb woman finish we go come dey take care of his products. Find the werey abeg."

