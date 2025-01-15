A Nigerian man and his wife celebrated after their latest addition as they welcomed quadruplets

The man revealed that the scan showed them triplets, but a fourth baby was born when they got to the theatre

He mentioned how the babies’ birth affected his family, as many took to the comment section to congratulate them

A Nigerian couple celebrated after they welcomed quadruplets as their latest addition.

The husband, who shared the news on social media, said his life and family changed after the babies were born.

His wife welcomed four babies at once. Photo: @McGingerIbeneme

In a viral post by @McGingerIbeneme on X, the man shared a video of the four babies at the hospital.

Scan showed them triplets at 31 weeks

The man revealed that when his wife went to the scan at 31 weeks, they were informed that she had three babies in her womb.

He said that when his wife went to the theatre for delivery, the doctors found a fourth baby in her womb.

The man described the occurrence as a miracle and appreciated those who supported his family.

He said:

“Few days ago my life and that of my family changed unrecognisably, we welcomed a quadruplet! Scan showed triplets for 31 weeks only for us to find a 4th baby inside the theatre. Miracle no dey tire Jesus. Thank you all for all the goodwill and support you have shown to us.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Nigerian couple welcomes quadruplets

Many took to the comment section to celebrate the couple over the birth of their quadruplets.

@Adeolafluorish said:

"Congratulations. Jehovah Overdo."

@chineekol said:

"May God give you all the strength to go through it all. Congratulations to you and yours. I claim it. Amen."

@gaelynnwoods said:

"How beautiful they are! Congratulations!"

@IkeGod_ said:

"Wow! Congratulations @McGingerIbeneme. God's abundant blessings on your quadruplets, and the family."

@ilovenaples000 said;

"AWESOME! Amazing. May God keep them safe and healthy."

@IamEkene_ said:

"Congratulations boss. Please is this the handwork of clomid?"

@osoriaasibor

"Ha!!!! I can not even imagine the joy. Congratulations, bro. May God be praised."

@OkahEwahEdede said:

"My brother!!!! Congratulations, but e no easy o, babies can eat ehn, not to talk of 4!!!! May they be blessed and bring you joy. I should come see them when I return from Abuja. May God restore and strengthen your wife. I salute you baba."

