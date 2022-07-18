A woman identified as Nalongo Gloria recounted her painful and heartbreaking story of being left by her man

The Ugandan lady said her hubby Ssalongo abandoned her after giving birth to five pairs of twins

Gloria's husband said that it "was abnormal" and that he could not take care of her and the children

Enjoying the fruit of your womb is lovely, but when it gets out of hand, it could cause chaos.

A woman who gave birth to five pairs of twins has shared her painful story of how her bundles of blessings became a burden to her.

Gloria Nalongo and her seven kids. Photo: NTV Mwasuze Mutya.

Source: UGC

Kicked-out of house

Nalongo Gloria from Uganda said her husband Ssalongo abandoned her because she kept delivering a set of twins.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"When I got pregnant with twins on the third day, the man said this is too much for him and told me to go home.

"Where he was sending me, I didn't have their numbers anymore because I came to Kampala to work as a house girl," a dispirited Gloria told NTV Mwasuze Mutya during an interview.

It was the beginning of a rough road for Gloria, who barely had anywhere else to seek help.

He can't be with me

Stuck in the middle of nowhere, Gloria's lover, Ssalongo, gave her terms and conditions.

"The man told me that if I can't produce one child, he can't take care of me with the dogs," Gloria disclosed.

One day, when Gloria was looking for something to do, she found out her man had packed his things and left.

She never knew his whereabouts as she was left stranded with the responsibilities of taking care of all the children single-handedly.

One pair runs away

Along the way, Gloria lost some of her children, as stated in the conversation.

"I could have 10 kids, but one pair flew away and one kid died. I have seven. A man buried a child in Zirobwe. He didn't take him to Masaka," she added.

During the lockdown, Gloria could not be able to sustain her family together while paying rent.

The arrears continued to rise, and she was forced to look for another place to survive with her young ones.

No regrets

Despite the challenges, Gloria does not regret having such a big family, knowing God is in control.

"I don't regret giving birth to all these children. I know their father doesn't like them, and I can't drop them at his place. Despite the challenges, I will never abandon my kids. I know God will provide.

"I handed my things to the Lord. Right now, the landlord told me he no longer wants me with his luggage and so many children like this. I have suffered but God knows best," the mum said.

Man abandons wife after she delivered conjoined twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had abandoned his wife after she delivered conjoined twins.

Njoku eloped after his wife Chidinma delivered the babies on March 11, 2020.

Legit.ng gathered that Chidinma died three hours after giving birth to the twins named Goodluck and Rejoice Njoku.

After the burial of their late mother, the conjoined twins were taken to Imo Foundation, the organ of the government responsible for humanitarian activities in the state.

Source: TUKO.co.ke