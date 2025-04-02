A man has ran away from home after his wife got blessed with the gift of triplets, comprising three baby boys

The man identified as Bayo Jeje reportedly disappeared into thin air after nurses informed him of the birth of the babies

His wife, Iyanu Ehuwa Jeje gave birth to the babies at a private hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje locage government area of Ondo state

Daily Trust reports that the man, I identified as Bayo Jeje was murmuring about his poor financial status before finally disappearing into thin air.

His wife, Iyanu Ehuwa Jeje, was first taken to Igbokoda Health Centre but she did not receive medical care due to the absence of a doctor.

Mrs Jeje’s ordeal began reportedly started at around 5 am at Igbokoda Health Centre where no doctor was on duty and she experienced prolonged delay in accessing medical care.

She was then taken to Aribo Hospital in Ilaje where she delivered the three babies.

A source told Daily Trust:

“It was after her condition worsened that she was rushed to Aribo Hospital, where she delivered the triplets. But instead of celebrating the joyous occasion; her husband, who had been murmuring about his financial state and situation fled, abandoning her wife with no financial support to care for the babies."

The new mother and her babies are said to be stranded at the Aribo Hospital in Ilaje as her husband is not there.

However, help might be coming her way as Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

